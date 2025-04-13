Lauren Sánchez's Drastic Transformation Has Caused Quite A Stir
Details about Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's relationship have made headlines since 2019, but beyond their association, the former is a powerhouse in her own right. Sánchez gradually worked her way to the top as a television host and eventually pivoted to aviation as the founder of the first woman-owned aerial production company. Sánchez has since focused on giving as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, but that, too, is a virtue that began before she and Bezos became a power couple.
"I think [my passion] for giving back started extremely early," Sánchez recalled in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "My nana would volunteer at a local hospital, and the night before we would make banana bread, which we would pass out to the nurses and doctors who'd been working these long shifts. That experience really planted a seed for me."
Just as Sánchez has had social progression, the former news anchor's physical appearance has changed over the years. Her attendance at President Donald Trump's inauguration led to rumors that she has had several rounds of plastic surgery. Sánchez looked so different before all the plastic surgery, and experts presume that she's had filler injections on her cheeks and lips, a facelift, and a nose job. Keep reading for more details on her drastic transformation.
Lauren Sánchez was raised by her grandmother in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Lauren Sánchez was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in December 1969. Her parents, Ray and Eleanor Sanchez, both worked as pilots in the aviation industry. Lauren's parents split when she was still young, and as such, she was brought up by her grandmother, Elsie. "My grandmother was one of the hardest workers I've ever seen," Lauren recalled in an interview with Elle. "She was a housekeeper, and she was a manager at a restaurant. She let me work there every once in a while. I got my work ethic from her. My mom also worked extremely hard, so I would spend the night at my grandmother's a lot."
Growing up, Lauren was her grandmother's apprentice — Elsie taught her basic survival skills like cooking and cleaning, and even introduced her to stitching. Lauren would design and tailor her own clothes, as she shared in a chat with Vogue. "Fashion has always been a fun thing for me," she told the publication.
One major thing Lauren didn't learn from her grandmother was her native language, Spanish, even though it was dominant in their home. As she explained to Elle, "My mom [didn't teach me Spanish because she] told me she didn't want me to have an accent, because she thought that would hurt me." Lauren has since decided to learn the language and enroll her children in Spanish class as well.
She was diagnosed with dyslexia in college
Lauren Sánchez struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia in her childhood. Sánchez partly wrote of her experience in an Instagram post, saying, "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared." It took the efforts of Sánchez's community college professor — she attended El Camino College in Torrance, California, at 19 years old — for her to receive a diagnosis. Sánchez told "Good Morning America" that getting tested for the learning disorder changed the course of her academic journey: "I went from a 2.0 student, barely making it, to a 3.8. I got into USC and I became a journalist."
Sánchez later became the author of a children's book titled "The Fly Who Flew to Space," which she published in September 2024. The creation of the book, she said, was an ode to children like herself that "feel out of place [and] don't think they're smart enough." The book features a main character, Flynn, who has similar challenges but has big dreams of becoming an astronaut. Flynn accidentally flies onto a rocket that's headed to space and dives headfirst into a fun geographical trip that showcases the beauty of Earth and its features.
Lauren Sánchez held a few jobs before landing a role as a reporter and anchor
Lauren Sánchez had several gigs before venturing into broadcasting. In her teens, she worked at the Beach Waterpark in her hometown, the go-to summer spot which has since been shut down. In 1987, Sánchez was amongst contestants eyeing the Miss Hawaiian Tropic title. "She won the local competition, which is why she's standing in the middle in that photo," an insider told South West News Service when a picture of Sánchez at the event surfaced (via Page Six), also adding, "I remember her to be really nice."
Sánchez was later hired as an intern desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. Her first job on television was as a reporter and anchor at KTVK-TV in Phoenix, Arizona, where she worked from 1995 to 1996. Her news director at the time, Phil Alvidrez, told The Arizona Republic, "She [Sánchez] worked hard, she was good — she came up with story ideas and did the job really well."
Sánchez preferred to use her middle name, Wendy, at the start of her career, but she had to drop it because another anchor had a similar first name. Sánchez's career choice was in many ways a statement on diversity. Speaking to "Extra," she said, "When I first became a reporter, I did it because there was no one else I thought that looked like me."
She had a son, Nikko, with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez
Lauren Sánchez and retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez dated in the early 2000s. In 2001, the former couple welcomed a child, Nikko Gonzalez. The exes had a contentious split in 2002, which was marred by cheating allegations, but they have since found a way to co-parent in harmony. Nikko has grown up to be gorgeous and is a spitting image of his famous dad.
On Nikko's 22nd birthday, Sánchez honored him with a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing in part, "You make life an adventure and I am so lucky to be a part of your journey. Here's to another amazing year filled with endless possibilities. I'm so proud of you, and I love you more than you can imagine." Sánchez was just as ecstatic when Nikko graduated college in July 2024. The entire family, including Sanchez's fiancé, Jeff Bezos, honored Nikko with a sentimental dinner in Miami. The mom of three took to Instagram to gush over her son's accomplishment: "Nikko I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn't help but get emotional. We love you!"
Nikko has also followed in his mother's footsteps and developed a passion for fashion. In July 2024, Sánchez looked cheerful in the company of Bezos as they watched Nikko make his mainstream debut on a Dolce & Gabbana runway in Sardinia, Italy. Nikko rocked an all-black loose pants and shirt combo with glimmery detail.
Lauren Sánchez became popular as the host of Extra and Good Day LA
Lauren Sánchez worked several jobs in the mid-to-late-'90s. She was an anchor for "Fox Sports News Primetime," a reporter on the network's "Best Damn Sports Show Period," and a magazine reporter, but ultimately she became popular for her role as a host on "Extra" and "Good Day L.A." Sánchez first joined "Extra" as a correspondent in 1997, exited the show after three years, then landed a job as its weekend co-host in 2009.
Sánchez interviewed who's who in the entertainment scene and even had former President Bill Clinton dishing out details about his progress after an emergency heart surgery in 2010. Sánchez loved red carpet interviews for the behind-the-scenes interactions she had with her interviewees. "The best part about it is the moments that are caught off camera," she told Self in a March 2010 interview. "Like someone going 'Oh my gosh, I think my dress just ripped' and looking and seeing, 'Oh no, it's okay' and 'do you have a mirror, can I just check underneath my eyes?' A lot of the celebrities will come and do that because they feel it's also a safe place."
Sánchez began working with "Good Day LA" in 2003. She was the show's guest anchor for several years and became a regular face on TV screens for six years from 2011. The gig was a more adventurous one; besides anchoring and announcing weather updates, Sánchez would have an occasional adrenaline rush by doing segments like jumping out of planes.
Lauren Sánchez married Patrick Whitesell and had two children
Lauren Sánchez and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell made several public appearances in the mid-2000s as a couple. The duo walked down the aisle in August 2005, and in March 2006, the pair still appeared to be madly in love while attending a Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They were all smiles in black outfits, and Patrick was pictured embracing Sanchez's growing baby bump. The couple welcomed their first child together, Evan Whitesell, in June 2006.
Evan grew up and was also bit by the family aviation bug. In August 2024, Sánchez shared an impressive video of the 18-year-old taking his first solo flight. "I can't believe my baby soled a helicopter today," Sánchez partly wrote on Instagram. "There's a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time. It's about letting go, but also knowing they're more than ready. It's terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once."
The couple's second child, Eleanor Patricia Whitesell (whom they fondly refer to as Ella), was born in January 2008. On Eleanor's 16th birthday, Sánchez shared a special tribute to her daughter by posting a throwback picture of her donning a Superman costume; she praised Ella's subtle strength and poise, and further acknowledged her commitment to her dreams.
She was the first host of So You Think You Can Dance
Lauren Sánchez's prowess as an on-air talent is excellent, at least as far as her audition for "The View" is concerned. Sánchez tried to host the show twice in 1999, and although she didn't land the job, she went down in history as the first presenter of another nationwide show, "So You Think You Can Dance." The first season of the show launched in July 2005, featuring auditions in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. It attracted numerous contestants who were narrowed down to a final 16 for a live competition, and in the end, Nick Lazzarini was crowned winner after garnering an over 37% share of final votes.
When Sánchez was asked to dish out her secret to getting the role by "Extra," she joked, "Ryan Seacrest wasn't available, and apparently, I look better in a dress." The former on-air personality further explained the intricacies of the competition's concept: "These poor kids, they go out there and they try so hard, and they just don't get it. You have hip-hop, ballroom, salsa, but then the hip-hop dancer has to learn how to ballroom dance."
Sánchez also put her own dancing skills to the test. On the show's Season 1 finale, she partnered with former dancer and choreographer Alex Da Silva to deliver an electrifying performance to the song, "Caravan," by Eddie Torres and His Mambo Kings.
Lauren Sánchez trained and got her license as a pilot
Lauren Sánchez is in every way a chip off the old block. When she turned 40 years old, she set out to venture into aviation just like her parents. "My dad helped me find an instructor in California, and I remember the instructor saying, 'Your dad's a pilot, your mom's a pilot. You must know a lot about aircraft,'" Sánchez recalled in a conversation with People. "And I said, 'The only thing I know is to stay away from the propeller.' He goes, 'Okay, we have a lot of work to do here.'"
Sánchez took things a notch higher — no pun intended — and combined her two careers; in the air and on-camera. She became the founder of Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film company. The all-female operated firm houses helicopters such as the twin-engine Bell 429 and a single-engine Eurocopter AS350 Ecureuil Squirrel. Black Ops Aviation worked with Academy Award-winner Christopher Nolan on his 2017, release "Dunkirk," and in 2019, the company collaborated with "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke on her film, "Miss Bala."
Sánchez's contributions as an aviator landed her the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. Following the announcement, a delighted Sánchez wrote in part on Instagram, "I just can't believe it!!! What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation. Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor."
She met and began dating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos amid affair rumors
Jeff Bezos announced his divorce from his long-term spouse, MacKenzie Scott, in January 2019. That same month, Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were spotted getting cozy with one another at a Golden Globes afterparty. Sánchez herself filed for divorce in April 2019, just a day after Bezos finalized his divorce from Scott in a reported $36 billion settlement. The duo's circumstances ignited rumors of an alleged affair.
A source close to the couple told People that the pair's spouses were aware of their relationship. In fact, Bezos and Sánchez allegedly met through Sánchez's ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. "Their families dealt with this in the fall," the insider claimed. "The world is catching up to it, but it has had zero impact on their relationship." Sánchez and Whitesell finally found common ground in October 2019, but Sánchez still had more family drama over Bezos, since her brother took the Amazon founder to court over an alleged nude pictures leak.
In May 2023, Jeff Bezos quietly popped the question while he and Sánchez were aboard his luxury yacht, Koru. Sánchez told Vogue about their nuptials in November 2023, "We're still thinking about the wedding. What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged five months!" At the time of writing, Bezos and Sánchez's wedding guest list has leaked out, and the pair is set to have an Italian destination wedding.
Her appearance at President Donald Trump's inauguration fueled plastic surgery rumors
Lauren Sánchez caused a stir during President Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration for showing up in a revealing all-white Alexander McQueen number. Sánchez wore a pantsuit whose single-button blazer she paired with a lacy bra. Sánchez sat next to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was seen staring at her cleavage in a photo that went viral.
Sánchez's look resulted in mixed reactions on social media. Some fans and critics thought that her choice of outfit was inappropriate for the occasion. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said of Sánchez on "The Megyn Kelly Show," "She dresses like a prostitute. She looked like a hooker. At the inauguration, she wore a corset and she had her boobs on display. I can't with this woman." Sánchez also sparked plastic surgery rumors, as one fan wrote in a Facebook comments section, "Let's just say, if she was next to a candle, may melt. #Plastic."
When another fan remarked that the outfit was stunning in the comments section of an Instagram post by Sánchez, the former journalist appeared to give them a nod by liking the comment. Sánchez hasn't come out to publicly address plastic surgery rumors, but in her chat with Self, she shared her well-kept fitness secrets. "Pilates changed my body," she said. "I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now. I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I'm indebted to him forever because my a** has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer."
Lauren Sánchez is set to go to space with an all-woman crew
In February 2025, it was announced that Lauren Sánchez would go on a flight to space as part of an all-woman crew. The spaceflight will be executed as the 11th human trip by the Jeff Bezos-owned company, Blue Origin. The six-person New Shephard flight, NS-31, whose date of liftoff was finally revealed to be April 14, 2025, will include well-known passengers, Katy Perry and Gayle King.
According to Sánchez, each member of the crew was selected because of the array of exceptional talents they bring to the table. In a full circle moment, she returned to "Good Day LA" as a guest and expressed how the choice challenged the gender gap in the field of exploration: "I say it's an incredible group of explorers," Sánchez remarked. "When I think of explorers, growing up it was, like, Magellan [Ferdinand], you know, Jacques Cousteau. It was Neil Armstrong. It was all these men. But, you know, women are explorers, too."
For Sánchez, the mission is also significant because it presents an opportunity for self-development. "This journey is more than a space flight," Sánchez opined in an interview with People. "It's about inspiring the next generation of explorers and dreamers, being bold, and embracing adventure in pursuit of learning and growing as a person."