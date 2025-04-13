Lauren Sánchez's Drastic Transformation Has Caused Quite A Stir

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Details about Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's relationship have made headlines since 2019, but beyond their association, the former is a powerhouse in her own right. Sánchez gradually worked her way to the top as a television host and eventually pivoted to aviation as the founder of the first woman-owned aerial production company. Sánchez has since focused on giving as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, but that, too, is a virtue that began before she and Bezos became a power couple.

"I think [my passion] for giving back started extremely early," Sánchez recalled in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "My nana would volunteer at a local hospital, and the night before we would make banana bread, which we would pass out to the nurses and doctors who'd been working these long shifts. That experience really planted a seed for me."

Just as Sánchez has had social progression, the former news anchor's physical appearance has changed over the years. Her attendance at President Donald Trump's inauguration led to rumors that she has had several rounds of plastic surgery. Sánchez looked so different before all the plastic surgery, and experts presume that she's had filler injections on her cheeks and lips, a facelift, and a nose job. Keep reading for more details on her drastic transformation.

