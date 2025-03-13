Lauren Sanchez's Oldest Son Nikko Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

Another comment Lauren Sanchez got after posting her model son? "He got it from his momma," one Instagram user wrote — and it seems they were right on several counts. In addition to Nikko Gonzalez having a love for the glam life, he also seems to have inherited his mother's adventurous side. Case in point: his skydiving excursion with none other than Orlando Bloom.

In August 2024, Gonzalez and Bloom jumped from a helicopter in Sardinia, Italy. Location aside, skydiving with a movie star sounds exactly like what the future stepson of one of the richest men on the planet might do for fun — but there was still more. Their pilot for the day was Sanchez herself, who took them up in a white bodysuit and denim mini shorts. On the off chance that you didn't already know, Sanchez has sometimes used her pilot's license to make a living, but she's also passionate about it for recreational purposes. In fact, she's previously told The Hollywood Reporter that flying was her "calling."

Other than skydiving, Gonzalez also gets his adrenaline pumping in other ways. In December 2024, he shared a snap of himself and his younger half-sister Ella Whitesell aiming at a shooting range, captioning the Instagram post, "Sibling bonding." It wasn't clear exactly what they were shooting at, but it did seem as though there were some "Star Wars" characters in the mix. It also looked like the picture was taken on their stepfather's Texas ranch, and given that Jeff Bezos has a bar inspired by space on said property, we wouldn't be surprised if there was a space-themed shooting range, too. Honestly, we can't think of a more appropriate way for Gonzalez to burn off steam between jobs.