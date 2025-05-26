What Happened To Bridget Fonda?

Bridget Fonda was a fixture of the '80s and '90s film industry, but what has she been doing over the past few years? Not to be confused with her more famous family members, Jane, Peter, and Henry Fonda, Bridget enjoyed a moderately successful acting run that included starring roles in "Single White Female," "Lake Placid," and "Finding Graceland," to name a few. However, her career took a downturn during the early 2000s when she appeared in her last credited role, "The Snow Queen." That was in 2002, which means it's been over two decades since she graced our screens. That wasn't the end of her story by a long shot, but she's been mostly living away from Tinseltown — on her own terms.

Before bowing out of Hollywood, Bridget was handing out mixed messages about her future in acting. For example, in 1992, Bridget admitted to the New York Times that work was at the center of her life. "I don't know why, but my mind is like a steel trap when it comes to what I will do with myself in my work," she shared, adding, "I'm very work obsessed. It's how I define myself." Meanwhile, her agent, Ilene Feldman, revealed that the star got antsy when she wasn't booked and busy. "Bridget does not like to be without a job," he shared. "Never have I had a client who likes to work as much as she does." A few paragraphs later, however, Bridget implied that acting could take a backseat once she started her family. "I've been thinking about it," she said about the possibility of having a baby. "But when it happens, I want to be able to put away movies for a long while and be satisfied with that."

But is that what pulled her away from acting?