What Happened To Bridget Fonda?
Bridget Fonda was a fixture of the '80s and '90s film industry, but what has she been doing over the past few years? Not to be confused with her more famous family members, Jane, Peter, and Henry Fonda, Bridget enjoyed a moderately successful acting run that included starring roles in "Single White Female," "Lake Placid," and "Finding Graceland," to name a few. However, her career took a downturn during the early 2000s when she appeared in her last credited role, "The Snow Queen." That was in 2002, which means it's been over two decades since she graced our screens. That wasn't the end of her story by a long shot, but she's been mostly living away from Tinseltown — on her own terms.
Before bowing out of Hollywood, Bridget was handing out mixed messages about her future in acting. For example, in 1992, Bridget admitted to the New York Times that work was at the center of her life. "I don't know why, but my mind is like a steel trap when it comes to what I will do with myself in my work," she shared, adding, "I'm very work obsessed. It's how I define myself." Meanwhile, her agent, Ilene Feldman, revealed that the star got antsy when she wasn't booked and busy. "Bridget does not like to be without a job," he shared. "Never have I had a client who likes to work as much as she does." A few paragraphs later, however, Bridget implied that acting could take a backseat once she started her family. "I've been thinking about it," she said about the possibility of having a baby. "But when it happens, I want to be able to put away movies for a long while and be satisfied with that."
But is that what pulled her away from acting?
Bridget Fonda faced major life changes
Bridget Fonda is one nepo baby who folks agree deserved her fame. Unfortunately, the actor has all but disappeared from Hollywood, leaving her legions of fans wondering what exactly happened. While motherhood eventually factored into Bridget's plans in 2005 when she gave birth to her first child, it seems that a serious car accident two years prior put the biggest damper on her career. According to Deseret News, Bridget, who spent several days in the hospital, was involved in a one-person car accident that caused her serious back injuries. At the time, the star's representative, Nancy Seltzer, announced that though two of her thoracic vertebrae were fractured, her prognosis was good.
Unfortunately, Bridget never returned to the big screen after her accident. And though it's never been confirmed, it's been speculated that her injuries inspired her hard pivot away from the industry. Between 2003 and 2022, she made herself scarce to paparazzi and photographers, which made people take note of her dramatic transformation when she was finally caught out in a series of photos published by Page Six. As the outlet noted, the star, remembered for her thin figure, had gained a little weight, prompting a slew of criticism from internet trolls. Three years later, the NY Post posted photos of Bridget looking considerably thinner with her husband, Danny Elfman.
As of 2025, Bridget has no confirmed projects in the works and previously revealed that she prefers being a "civilian."