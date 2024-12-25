These Celebs Had The Most Drastic Transformations In 2024
The world of celebrities was filled with a ton of activity in 2024. The year was kind to some stars and a bit unkind to others — like "Wrecking Ball" singer Miley Cyrus and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, whose choices resulted in some embarrassing makeup fails in 2024. Similarly, a handful of celeb couples experienced strains in their relationships and romantic shakeups, thus, 2024 breakups became inevitable.
Luckily, 2024 wasn't just about bad news. A stream of congratulatory messages poured in for many first-time and experienced celebrity parents who welcomed little bundles of joy, and when cupid's arrow shot through a couple of hearts, the end results were good ol' engagement announcements and wedding bells.
Still, several celebrities turned heads with major changes in 2024. Stars like JoJo Siwa audaciously rebranded their public image, while others had hair alterations that were just as daring. As some celebs opted to pursue cosmetic surgery, their counterparts decided to reverse previous work. From bulking up for roles to weight loss allegations, these are the drastic celebrity transformations of 2024.
JoJo Siwa had a bold, artistic rebrand
JoJo Siwa has always been the go-to kids' icon and has multiple Kids' Choice Awards to show for it. In 2024, Siwa modified her image to suit a more mature audience. The singer set tongues wagging when she released a single dubbed "Karma" in April 2024, whose music video incorporated a striking blend of gothic makeup, provocative lyrics, and heavy flirtation.
The shock value of Siwa's music video was calculated, as the singer shared in an interview with Billboard. "I knew that whatever this first moment was, was something that I wanted to be as bold and as ballsy as possible, and there's nothing more ballsy than this song," Siwa told the outlet. "I mean, it is my favorite song that I've done." Siwa later released her extended play, "Guilty Pleasure," in July 2024, featuring tracks such as "Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today" and "Balance Baby."
Siwa's last time discussing her life as a child star was on Demi Lovato's emotional Hulu documentary, "Child Star," which was released in September 2024. "When we filmed this documentary, the 'Karma' music video wasn't released yet. So it was before I really tapped into this new adult world," Siwa explained to Interview. "So for me, it's how I closed the book of my child stardom. And it was a really peaceful way to do it."
Ariana Grande clapped back at body-shaming critics
Ariana Grande began 2024 on a high note with the January release of her smash hit "Yes, And?" Afterward, the singer achieved several career highlights. In March 2024, Grande dropped a 13-song album titled "Eternal Sunshine," which made it to the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. Featuring songs like "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" and "The Boy is Mine," the album's tracks had an astounding 195 million streams within a week of its release.
Out of everything, Grande's top career moment in 2024 was portraying Glinda — a part Grande fought intensely for – in "Wicked," also starring British actor Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. While the movie was a box office success and had an opening weekend gross revenue of $164 million, Grande faced harsh criticism online for an apparent weight loss and overall transformation.
During the "Wicked" press tour, Grande took to an interview with YouTuber Sally, to address her detractors. "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise," Grande said. "I think in today's society, there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have, at all, commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves."
Camila Cabello needed a 'big, physical change'
Former Fifth Harmony member and "Bam Bam" hitmaker Camila Cabello ditched her signature brunette hair in 2024. Cabello posted a montage of herself in wet-looking platinum blonde hair on Instagram in February with the caption, "It's time." In a chat on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Cabello said the unexpected move was inspired by a strong desire for change. "You know, I felt like I needed a big, physical change," Cabello told the host, Alex Cooper. "'Cause I feel like, I don't know, my dark hair has been with me for all of my life. I feel like it was just, like, a big part of how the public saw me, [how] the world saw me, [and] how I saw myself."
Cabello tried many hair colors before settling on the blond look. First, she opted for an edgy jet-black dye, which she thought would give her a bada** demeanor, but that didn't make the cut. The singer then put on a blue wig, which made her resemble a "seventh-grader going to Hot Topic," as she told Sirius XM Hits 1. Cabello's third option was going gray, and that idea, too, hit a wall.
The singer's blonde hair may have been a hit, but it only served her for a season. At the September 2024 MTV VMAs, Cabello ditched the look for her go-to dark brown hair, and she's since made more red carpet appearances as a brunette.
Kendall Jenner stunned in all-new blonde hair
Blond was definitely a hot 2024 trend because model Kendall Jenner also jumped on the bandwagon. Jenner made her blond hair debut in a series of pictures and videos posted on Instagram in September 2024 with the caption, "blonded." She styled her new tresses in a shoulder-length cut, which she accessorized with a pair of black-framed glasses.
Jenner has since rocked her blond hair many different ways. In September 2024, she made her first appearance on the runway as a blond at the L'Oréal Paris' Walk Your Worth show during Paris Fashion Week, where she sported a semi-straightened hairstyle that complemented an all-red Mugler gown. Two days later, Jenner walked on the Schiaparelli runway with her hair neatly tucked in a slicked-back bun. In November 2024, the model posted a picture of herself celebrating her 29th birthday with her hair parted in the middle and pulled back from her face, and a little over a month later, she wore both short and long soft waves.
In true Jenner fashion — no pun intended — the model's blond look also made it to a magazine cover. In October 2024, Jenner shared pictures from her shoot with French publisher M, le magazine du Monde, which showed her hair in several styles, including a messy bun and a wet look.
Ice Spice dismissed Ozempic weight loss allegations
Rapper Ice Spice had a groundbreaking 2024 following the July release of her debut studio album, "Y2K!" The 10-song album, featuring tracks like "Phat Butt" and "Think U the S*** (Fart)," debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart and reportedly sold 28,000 units within its first week. Subsequently, Ice Spice embarked on the "Y2K!" world tour, which started at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark and included stops in the United States and Europe.
Her career aside, Ice Spice admitted to losing weight during the year, but when a section of fans alleged that she had used Ozempic, the "Barbie World" rapper shunned those claims. "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic," Ice Spice said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Spaces (via E! News). "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"
Ice Spice further insisted that her weight loss transformation was the result of watching her diet and exercise before her tour, saying, "You lazy a** b***hes never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."
Cillian Murphy regained the muscle he lost while filming Oppenheimer
Actor Cillian Murphy lost several pounds to prepare for his role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the 2023 film, "Oppenheimer." Murphy, who won an Academy Award for the best performance by an actor in a lead role, spent five months gearing up to play the iconic character. "I love acting with my body, and 'Oppenheimer' had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," the actor said in a conversation with The New York Times. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."
Murphy's co-star Emily Blunt, who played the part of J. Robert's wife, Kitty Oppenheimer, and earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting role, claimed on a press tour that Murphy only lived on an almond a day during filming. However, Murphy told GQ that Blunt was simply being compassionate, and he "had more than one almond a day."
Murphy eventually bulked up in 2024. In September, the actor was pictured looking buff on his way to the gym in Dublin, Ireland. He wore a cap, a set of sunglasses, a pair of black sweatpants, and a tight-fitting gray shirt that outlined his toned physique. These photos were taken shortly before the reported start date of Murphy reprising his role of Thomas Shelby in the movie version of "Peaky Blinders," whose form is a far cry from J. Roberts'.
Cardi B 'got some more butt injections removed'
"Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B has always been candid about her multiple plastic surgery experiences. Cardi B had a butt enhancement procedure, which was conducted in Queens, New York City, in 2014, and only cost $800. According to the "Hustlers" actor, the experience was unpleasant. "It was the craziest pain ever," the rapper recalled in a conversation with GQ. "They don't numb your a** with anything ... I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."
Cardi B had every intention of getting more work done on her butt, but in 2022, she decided to reverse the process. In a December 2022 Instagram live session, she disclosed that she'd had a surgical procedure in August 2022, during which some of her fillers were removed. Cardi B went on to speak against biopolymers and asked her followers to refrain from them.
In 2024, Cardi B went under the knife yet again. In September 2024, the rapper had an Instagram live session (via E! News) during which she shared, "In January right after I shot 'Like What,' I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis."
Gypsy Rose Blanchard had a nose job
Gypsy Rose Blanchard received a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and ultimately served time for seven years. Following her December 2023 early release, Blanchard underwent a few physical changes, including a rhinoplasty. In an April 2024 statement to People, she wrote, "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on 'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.'"
Blanchard went under the knife within that month, and, in a now-deleted May 2024 "Get Ready with Me" video on TikTok, she took her followers through her healing process. As she applied makeup, Blanchard shared post-op pictures of her bandaged nose and revealed that the bandages had obstructed her breathing. She also disclosed that her stitches were itchy, and the surgical process had resulted in a lot of boogers.
Despite the complex healing process, Blanchard was happy with the change. She said on a red carpet interview with E! News, "Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was. But, um, I'm very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose. It's subtle. I still look like me, but it's definitely given me self-confidence." Safe to say, a nose job wasn't Blanchard's only physical transformation in 2024; she traded her long-term silver teeth for porcelain caps.
Megan Fox experimented with different hair colors
Megan Fox made headlines for many reasons in 2024. After years of turbulence in her and Machine Gun Kelly's on-again-off-again relationship, and rumors of their engagement being on the rocks, Fox was seen at MGK's birthday party in April 2024. Fox then made an appearance on MGK and Jelly Roll's July music video for the song "Lonely Road," and in November, she announced through an Instagram post that she was expecting a child with the musician.
Through Fox's personal life changes — the biggest of which was a reported December breakup with MGK — the actor had a captivating hair transformation. In February 2024, she attended the Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party in eye-catching baby pink hair with soft waves and brunette roots. Later in April, Fox showed up to Coachella in a blue wig. She told People at the time, "I actually have a blue bob right now. We added the extensions in to give it more Coachella energy. I think I bleached it, and I destroyed it. So I might as well run through all the colors before I go brown."
Fox eventually returned back to her brunette roots. The actor shared a since-deleted picture (via E! News) of herself in a short bob haircut with bangs in May 2024 and captioned it, "She's a brunette again." In November 2024, she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards, during which she accessorized her dark hair with a black veil.
Tamra Judge documented her brow lift journey on social media
"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge has had a couple of procedures done on her face. In 2017, Judge was open about having had a lower facelift as a celebration of her 10 year anniversary on the show. The housewife told "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," "I had my neck and lower face done 15 days ago ... I call it a comeback. I don't call it a face[lift]."
Seven years later, Judge had a brow lift amongst other works done and shared details of her recovery process on social media. She partly wrote in a September 2024 Instagram post, " Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel ... Stay tuned for updates!" On September 3, 2024, Judge posted a video of her face and upper chest looking crispy from the laser and peel, remarking that her face was less swollen.
One week after her operation, Judge's face had cleared up, and in a September 11 Instagram post, she revealed that she was staying indoors to prevent the sun from burning her skin. Judge later told "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," "It takes, like, really, three months to get the full results."
Lizzo moved from 'body positivity' to 'body neutrality'
For years, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo was an advocate of body positivity. Lizzo used her voice as a women empowerment icon to encourage self-love and had a few songs, including "My Skin" and "En Love," whose lyrics supported her message. Lizzo told "The Daily Show" in 2019, "I think that it's so interesting that now 'body positivity' is, like, this buzzing term. There's no term for body negativity, because it's the norm. It's what we expect. So, at this point, I realize that my mere existence is a form of activism, especially in the body positive community."
In 2024, Lizzo changed tune and veered toward body neutrality activism. The singer told The New York Times, "The idea of body positivity, it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It's evolved into body neutrality."
As Lizzo's beliefs evolved, so did her physique. In May 2024, Lizzo was flattered when her name was referenced on a "South Park" episode as a weight-loss drug. The following month, the singer shared a video montage of herself hitting the gym with the "South Park" voice-over as a soundtrack. For the rest of the year, Lizzo shared more workout posts and showcased her healthy meals. She eventually posted a video of her weight loss transformation on TikTok in September with the caption, "Fine both ways."