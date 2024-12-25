These Celebs Had The Most Drastic Transformations In 2024

The world of celebrities was filled with a ton of activity in 2024. The year was kind to some stars and a bit unkind to others — like "Wrecking Ball" singer Miley Cyrus and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, whose choices resulted in some embarrassing makeup fails in 2024. Similarly, a handful of celeb couples experienced strains in their relationships and romantic shakeups, thus, 2024 breakups became inevitable.

Luckily, 2024 wasn't just about bad news. A stream of congratulatory messages poured in for many first-time and experienced celebrity parents who welcomed little bundles of joy, and when cupid's arrow shot through a couple of hearts, the end results were good ol' engagement announcements and wedding bells.

Still, several celebrities turned heads with major changes in 2024. Stars like JoJo Siwa audaciously rebranded their public image, while others had hair alterations that were just as daring. As some celebs opted to pursue cosmetic surgery, their counterparts decided to reverse previous work. From bulking up for roles to weight loss allegations, these are the drastic celebrity transformations of 2024.