We Can't Get Over Cardi B's Plastic Surgery Transformation

Cardi B was a natural beauty even before she managed to leverage her musical ear and carefree personality into a successful career. And while Cardi B has transformed into the gorgeous, A-list, fashionista we see today, the famous rapper's net worth has definitely afforded her the funds to indulge in a little plastic surgery now and again. But don't take our word for it! Though it may be common to assume that every celeb with the means has dabbled in cosmetic work, this isn't a case for speculation. The New York native has always been an open book, especially concerning her various nips and tucks over the years, which have included everything from nose jobs to butt injections to breast augmentations.

And while most fans would agree that Cardi B could've gotten by without the artificial enhancements, she revealed during a 2023 appearance on "The Jason Lee Show," that she went the plastic surgery route because she wanted to look flawless. "People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that's just not the truth," she explained. "I just be feeling like if I wanna correct something, I wanna do a little something something, like I don't give f**k, I'm gonna do it. Like, I just like, I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself. And if I wanna do it, I do it."

Let's look back at a few of Cardi B's most notable physical alterations.