Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2024

It looks like there's baby fever happening within the Bachelor Nation as former "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley also welcomed a child in January 2024 with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate. Crawley took to Instagram to share the good news. "Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins," Crawley wrote. "I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!"

In an Instagram Story Q&A, the television personality got candid about using a surrogate to grow their family. She shared that the surrogate "was involved in the first few days of Rowen's life and always will be. She is like family to us. I always want Rowen knowing her beautiful story of how she came to be" (via Bachelor Nation). She also revealed why she chose to have a surrogate who resides in a different state. "It was about finding the perfect match for everyone. You have to be able to trust them and feel comfortable since you are giving up a lot of control to them," Crawley divulged. "From the second we talked to our surrogate, it was an instant connection and to be honest, we would travel as far as we needed for her. We just love her deeply and she was the perfect calm to my new mama anxiety."