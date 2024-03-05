Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2024
Out with the nepo babies and in with the adorable celebrity newborns. Just like the years before, 2024 offers no shortage of celebs producing and debuting their respective mini-mes. Many have expanded their broods, with some making Instagram-worthy announcements complete with professional photoshoots and some dropping baby-shaped bombshells that sent fans into a frenzy. Either way, we're always happy to hear news of our favorite stars welcoming their bundles of joy, especially since we also get to play a game of which parent the baby will take after more.
As we did in 2023, we've committed ourselves to staying on top of the stars who have decided to grow their family trees. From the shocking birth announcement of "Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey to Sienna Miller embracing motherhood once more past the age of 40, congratulations are in order for these celebrity parents who welcomed kids this year. Lo and behold, here is 2024's A-list nursery.
Halle Bailey and DDG
Singer and actor Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG officially became parents in January 2024 when they welcomed their son, Halo. The actor shared the news on Instagram, much to the surprise of fans everywhere. "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. Welcome to the world my halo," she penned. "The world is desperate to know you."
The revelation of her motherhood comes on the heels of rampant speculation. Rumors of Bailey's pregnancy started swirling just months after promotions for "Little Mermaid" had ended. Bailey repeatedly denied that she was expecting then, but after giving birth, she shared that she only hid it from the world to make her pregnancy less stressful. "I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful and private healthy time in my journey," she admitted in a Snapchat Q&A (via The Independent). "I feel like sometimes as people in the limelight, people feel like they want to know every little thing about their life, but I think it's really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred."
Sienna Miller and Oli Green
News of the arrival of Sienna Miller's second child surfaced in January 2024, when the Daily Mail shared photos of the "Factory Girl" actor out and about with her boyfriend, Oli Green, with a baby in tow. Per the outlet, Miller had given birth to a baby girl. This is her second daughter, having welcomed her daughter Marlowe with her ex-fiance Tom Sturridge back in 2012. The two remain friends and co-parents to this day.
In a December 2023 interview with Vogue, the actor shared that she wasn't expecting to get pregnant at all. "I was very fortunate," she said. "I wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant. This happened as a total surprise and biologically, you know, was something that my body was able to do." She also previously opened up about freezing her eggs due to societal expectations. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," she told Elle. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."
Jesse and Emely Palmer
"The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a baby girl in January 2024. The couple had initially kept their pregnancy a secret but eventually announced it in August 2023. "Our worlds have been forever changed. She's finally here," they wrote in a joint post on Instagram after the birth. "ELLA REINE PALMER. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."
Jesse dished that he almost didn't make it to the birth of his first child, as he was hosting the much-awaited "The Golden Wedding" on the "The Bachelor" spinoff, "The Golden Bachelor." Speaking with E! News, he shared that he rushed home to be with his wife immediately after filming. "It was coming at any moment. I literally sprinted off set right to the airport, got on a plane and was home. And it was not long after that Ella came. Thank God I made it," he said. "I've never checked my phone more in my life. There was a plane on standby. If I had to leave mid-show, I was gone. Someone else was gonna fill in. I just kept thinking, 'There's no way I can miss Ella's birth.'"
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins
It looks like there's baby fever happening within the Bachelor Nation as former "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley also welcomed a child in January 2024 with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate. Crawley took to Instagram to share the good news. "Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins," Crawley wrote. "I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!"
In an Instagram Story Q&A, the television personality got candid about using a surrogate to grow their family. She shared that the surrogate "was involved in the first few days of Rowen's life and always will be. She is like family to us. I always want Rowen knowing her beautiful story of how she came to be" (via Bachelor Nation). She also revealed why she chose to have a surrogate who resides in a different state. "It was about finding the perfect match for everyone. You have to be able to trust them and feel comfortable since you are giving up a lot of control to them," Crawley divulged. "From the second we talked to our surrogate, it was an instant connection and to be honest, we would travel as far as we needed for her. We just love her deeply and she was the perfect calm to my new mama anxiety."
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari
On January 11, 2024, Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari welcomed their first child. The former Miss World America shared the news on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of the newborn's feet. "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. 1/11/24," she wrote in the caption. Fergie, Duhamel's ex-wife with whom he shares son Axl, even made sure to comment. "Beautiful," the singer penned.
Duhamel previously expressed how ecstatic he was to have another child on the way and how Axl was eager to be a big brother. "He's a really sweet kid. And he loves babies!" the "Life As We Know It" actor told Parade. "I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There's something about them. And he's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother." Fans shouldn't be surprised if Duhamel and Mari end up having more kids in the future, as the couple have always wanted a big family. "I will say, the age thing doesn't normally come into conversation, but it definitely does when speaking of having babies," Mari said in an appearance on the "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" podcast. "I really do believe he would have five more kids if he was even 40 right now. It's probably true. We'll definitely have a few, though. Hopefully, God willing."
Michael and Nicole Phelps
Celebrated Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a son in January 2024, making them a family of six. The couple shared the arrival of their newest bundle of joy via a joint Instagram post. "@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!" they wrote. Nico is their fourth son, joining brothers Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, born in 2016, 2018, and 2019, respectively.
Nicole told Today that she was initially hoping to give birth to a girl, but now she wouldn't have it any other way. "I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up. But I strongly believe you're given what you're supposed to have, and I'm really excited to have another boy," she explained. "The sweetest thing is how genuinely excited the boys are to meet their brother. Having four boys will be crazy but wonderful."
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy
Yet another "Bachelor" alum to welcome a baby this year is Nick Viall, whose fiancee, Natalie Joy, gave birth to a baby girl in February 2024. "River Rose Viall 2-2-2024. Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece...the best part of life starts now," they wrote in a joint Instagram reveal.
While they couldn't be happier to have their first kid, Natalie admitted that her pregnancy was one of the hardest things she's ever had to endure. "My entire first trimester, I was like, Nick. I will never do this again like this will be your one child unless we go surrogacy because I will never go through this. It was that bad," she admitted in a "The Viall Files" episode. The good news is it was pretty much smooth sailing after that, and she's happy to carry a child again in the future. "Once I started the pushing process, like it was truly a breeze. I would deliver a baby a hundred times over," she added. "It's really the pregnancy, the nine months, that was harder on me."
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner
"American Idol" alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcomed a baby girl in February 2024, their third baby in three years. In a joint Instagram post, the singing couple wrote, "Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness! Ivy Josephine Foehner (Ivy Jo.) Their first child, Baylah, was born in January 2021, and their son, Augustine, was born in October 2022.
The birth of Barrett's third baby coincides with the release of her sophomore album, "Chapter & Verse," and per the singer, a huge part of the record is dedicated to her kids. "I'm doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be," she told Warner Music Nashville. "I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I'm also trying to figure out life myself."
Jessie James and Eric Decker
Country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth kid in February 2024, a baby boy. "Our beautiful boy is here. Denver Calloway Decker 8.7. 2/9/24," Jessie wrote on Instagram.
A few months prior, the "Should Have Known Better" crooner shared that her latest pregnancy had come as a surprise, that even her husband thought she was playing tricks on him. "[Eric] didn't believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him ... but I would never joke about something like this. He literally thought [my sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him," she shared in an Instagram Story Q&A (via Us Weekly). "I was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.' It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. ... We love kids, so we're like, 'Yeah!'"
Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar
The Duggar family expanded yet again in January 2024 with the birth of Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar's second daughter, Brielle Grace. "Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives!" the couple wrote in their joint Instagram post. "We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls."
Jeremiah and Hannah tied the knot in March 2022, just three months after they revealed their engagement. The pair is notably more quiet about their private life compared to the rest of their family, but they make sure to share their milestones with fans. In January 2023, they shared that they welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Brynley Noelle, right on Christmas Day. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" they penned in another joint post. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in."
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis
"Pretty Little Liars" alum Ashley Benson became a first-time mom in February 2024 upon the birth of her first child with husband Brandon Davis. She didn't spill any more details about her newborn, but she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the baby holding her finger.
Benson and Davis had a whirlwind romance, to say the least, tying the knot in late 2023, just after a few months of dating. Speaking with Ladygunn, the "Spring Breakers" actor shared that she met her husband at the most opportune time. "The person that I've always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon," she said. "It was immediate. I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you." She also added that parenthood would make her do 180 and heavily influence her career as an actor. "Being a parent is gonna f***ing change everything... I've had to go away from what I'm known for. And with the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen too."
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
In February 2024, supermodel Miranda Kerr welcomed her fourth child, Pierre, marking her third child with Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel. In true Mrs. Spiegel fashion, the former Victoria's Secret Angel took to Snapchat to share the news, writing, "We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed" (via ABC News).
Kerr gave birth to her first son, Flynn, back in January 2011, during her previous marriage to actor Orlando Bloom. Despite parting ways in 2013, Kerr and Bloom have maintained a close friendship and a seamless co-parenting relationship for Flynn. In 2017, she tied the knot with Spiegel, subsequently welcoming two sons, Hart in 2018 and Myles in 2019.
Per Kerr herself, she and Bloom have managed to keep the peace all these years and even manage to double date with their respective partners. "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," she shared on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast. "It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us. Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious, and you can be super kind."