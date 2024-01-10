Here's How Halle Bailey Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For So Long
Halle Bailey ended 2023 with a bang! In January 2024, "The Little Mermaid" actor revealed she and her boyfriend, DDG, welcomed a baby boy into their family. Many were stunned by the news, as Bailey had kept her pregnancy a secret from the very beginning.
Bailey announced the surprising news of her new bundle of joy on Instagram with a photo of her, DDG, and their baby boy holding hands. She wrote, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo." Bailey wrapped up the announcement with a jab for those who speculated that she was pregnant. She said, "The world is desperate to know you." It's true, rumors circulated in mid-2023 that the "Do It" singer was possibly pregnant. The speculation began after a video compilation of what looked to be Bailey rocking a baby bump hit the internet. After that, fans did everything they could to discover whether the gossip was true.
But despite all the speculation, Bailey kept a calm demeanor that made even those who were 99.9% sure that she was pregnant second guess whether it was true. The actor hid her pregnancy well and kept it a secret for a long time, which can be a difficult thing to do in the entertainment industry. But Bailey used different tactics to throw everyone off to the fact that she was pregnant.
Halle Bailey rocked baggy clothes
During her pregnancy, Halle Bailey didn't hide away in her home for nine months like Kylie Jenner. She might not have had the option as she had to appear on the red carpet for some of her projects, and when she did, she made sure to rock baggy clothes to keep her pregnancy a secret.
Fans noticed the flowy look in Bailey's attire when she attended the VMAs in September 2023, after the rumors of a potential pregnancy began circulating. At the VMA's, Bailey wore a floor-length, flowy orange dress that seemed to cover any baby bump she was hiding. This fueled the speculation that she was pregnant, but Bailey avoided the gossip. She kept up the secret later that month when she attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. In photos posted by "The Little Mermaid" actor, she wore an oversized yellow dress that tied just around where her baby bump would start, which seemed pretty convenient to fans.
In December 2023, Bailey was back on the red carpet, this time to promote her film, "The Color Purple." The actor rocked a bright red dress that was tight right at the chest, but the rest of the dress flowed out into big, layered ruffles. It seems Bailey knew what she was doing when choosing her outfits, cleverly ensuring nobody could crack the code on whether she was rocking a baby bump or not.
Halle Bailey dodged pregnancy rumors
Halle Bailey pulled out all the stops to keep her pregnancy under wraps, but at times, the whirlwind of speculation just got overwhelming. In November 2023, "The Little Mermaid" actor addressed the rumors that she was pregnant in a video after people suggested she had a pregnancy nose, as People noted. Although Parents revealed that it's not an official medical term, a doctor did confirm that a woman's nose may "appear to be bigger toward the end of pregnancy," which many believed Halle was facing.
However, Halle denied she had a pregnancy nose. "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay," she told fans. "You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. ... What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone." Halle seemed to dodge the pregnancy rumors and, in the process, imply that she wasn't expecting and she wasn't the only one in the Bailey family to do so.
Her sister, Chloe Bailey, defended Halle against the gossip in August 2023 after going on Instagram Live. Chloe faced countless comments about her sister's potential pregnancy, and fed up with it all, she responded by saying, "And y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Hallelujah...We don't play about Halle." So, not only was Halle able to dodge the rumors, but she had the support of her family behind her.