Here's How Halle Bailey Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret For So Long

Halle Bailey ended 2023 with a bang! In January 2024, "The Little Mermaid" actor revealed she and her boyfriend, DDG, welcomed a baby boy into their family. Many were stunned by the news, as Bailey had kept her pregnancy a secret from the very beginning.

Bailey announced the surprising news of her new bundle of joy on Instagram with a photo of her, DDG, and their baby boy holding hands. She wrote, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo." Bailey wrapped up the announcement with a jab for those who speculated that she was pregnant. She said, "The world is desperate to know you." It's true, rumors circulated in mid-2023 that the "Do It" singer was possibly pregnant. The speculation began after a video compilation of what looked to be Bailey rocking a baby bump hit the internet. After that, fans did everything they could to discover whether the gossip was true.

But despite all the speculation, Bailey kept a calm demeanor that made even those who were 99.9% sure that she was pregnant second guess whether it was true. The actor hid her pregnancy well and kept it a secret for a long time, which can be a difficult thing to do in the entertainment industry. But Bailey used different tactics to throw everyone off to the fact that she was pregnant.