What We Know About Ashley Benson's Fiancé Brandon Davis (& His Dating History)

After being in high-profile relationships with Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy, Ashley Benson is ready to settle. In July, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum said "yes" to Brandon Davis, whom she'd started dating just a few months earlier. They were first linked in January, when the two were spotted hanging out with Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John. "They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source told People in February. Benson opted to keep the relationship away from the spotlight in those early days.

It's not that she felt unsure about Davis — that's just her preference. "I usually keep my relationships private," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [...] [Y]ou can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it," she shared, but her engagement was a big enough event in her life that she wanted to share it with friends and fans. On July 7, the actress reposted Davis' Instagram Story featuring Benson's engagement ring with the words "love of my life."

In her Story, she wrote: "My best frienddddd. I love you." In an interview with Nicki Swift, diamond expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimated Davis spent a whopping $750,000 — possibly more — on the ring. While some celebrities are known to walk around wearing millions of dollars on their ring fingers, three-quarters of a million is no chump change. However, Davis can comfortably afford it — thanks to his late grandfather.