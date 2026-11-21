Florence Henderson Nearly Wasn't Brady Bunch Matriarch Carol
When they think of the hit sitcom "The Brady Bunch" and the Brady family matriarch, fans obviously picture actor Florence Henderson as the bubbly, intelligent, and grounded Carol Brady. But unbeknownst to many fans of the show, the character almost looked quite different, as another actor was cast and getting ready to take on the part until shortly before the sitcom started filming. So who almost played Carol? Well, that was Joyce Bulifant, known for "Airplane!", "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Flo," and many more iconic roles. She was also married to late "The Facts of Life" star Roger Perry.
In a podcast interview with actor Kathy Garver for "Katchy Klassics with Kathy & Larry," Bulifant recounted her experience getting ready to star in "The Brady Bunch" and how she ended up losing the role to Henderson. Bulifant explained that the show had already gotten the wardrobe ready for her and even cast the young Brady daughters to look like her, but then at the last minute, Henderson became available. "The Brady Bunch" creator and producer Sherwood Schwartz broke the news to Bulifant that "New York wants Florence Henderson all of a sudden." Schwartz fought for Bulifant to keep the part, noting that they'd have to rewrite the comedy and recast certain people to adjust to Henderson as Carol. But despite his efforts, the producers and people in New York had the "final say," and they wanted Henderson.
Even though Bulifant already signed a seven-year contract, the producers somehow managed to get her out of it and sign Henderson. The actor said in the interview that the two shared the same agent, which seemed to explain how it was possible. While Bulifant called losing the part "difficult," she said that she believed, in the end, that she wasn't meant to have the role, and more exciting parts would be on their way.
Florence Henderson's story of how she got The Brady Bunch was just as chaotic
Joyce Bulifant's unfortunate experience is one of the dark secrets about "The Brady Bunch," and Florence Henderson's road to the part also wasn't as smooth as it might have appeared. In an interview for Television Academy Foundation's Archive of American Television, Henderson told the story of how she became Carol Brady, and it was a hectic journey. It started in California while she was getting ready to head to Houston, Texas, for a performance. Her agent suddenly called and asked her to go to Paramount for a meeting about a TV show. The actor quickly learned a scene and did a screen test before rushing to the airport, flying to Texas, and heading into rehearsals for her show there.
When she got another call during rehearsals saying Paramount wanted her to immediately return to film a pilot, Henderson had to make a deal with her Houston employer that she would make up the show later at the same fee, even if the pilot took off. It all happened in quick succession, but actors also have to endure long periods of waiting. And so, after filming the pilot, Henderson kept working, booking a role in the movie "Song of Norway" not knowing if anything would ever happen with the TV show.
Off she went to Norway for filming, but of course, while there, she got the call that "The Brady Bunch" was picked up. "They're screaming for me to leave the movie, and it was really a chaotic time," she recalled. Thankfully, they were able to shoot around Henderson's parts so that she could finish the film. Soon after, she flew to set and started her role as Carol Brady, and as you know, the rest is history.