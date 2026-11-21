When they think of the hit sitcom "The Brady Bunch" and the Brady family matriarch, fans obviously picture actor Florence Henderson as the bubbly, intelligent, and grounded Carol Brady. But unbeknownst to many fans of the show, the character almost looked quite different, as another actor was cast and getting ready to take on the part until shortly before the sitcom started filming. So who almost played Carol? Well, that was Joyce Bulifant, known for "Airplane!", "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Flo," and many more iconic roles. She was also married to late "The Facts of Life" star Roger Perry.

In a podcast interview with actor Kathy Garver for "Katchy Klassics with Kathy & Larry," Bulifant recounted her experience getting ready to star in "The Brady Bunch" and how she ended up losing the role to Henderson. Bulifant explained that the show had already gotten the wardrobe ready for her and even cast the young Brady daughters to look like her, but then at the last minute, Henderson became available. "The Brady Bunch" creator and producer Sherwood Schwartz broke the news to Bulifant that "New York wants Florence Henderson all of a sudden." Schwartz fought for Bulifant to keep the part, noting that they'd have to rewrite the comedy and recast certain people to adjust to Henderson as Carol. But despite his efforts, the producers and people in New York had the "final say," and they wanted Henderson.

Even though Bulifant already signed a seven-year contract, the producers somehow managed to get her out of it and sign Henderson. The actor said in the interview that the two shared the same agent, which seemed to explain how it was possible. While Bulifant called losing the part "difficult," she said that she believed, in the end, that she wasn't meant to have the role, and more exciting parts would be on their way.