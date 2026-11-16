Candace Cameron Bure Gave Her Mother-Of-The-Groom Look A Hollywood Spin Fit For A Star
Candace Cameron Bure is not afraid to recycle her favorite outfits. One of the "Full House" star's best looks to date was a textured golden gown that she wore to the wedding of her son, Lev Bure, and his partner, Elliott Dunham, in January 2024. Her mother-of-the-groom dress, a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, was reminiscent of classic Hollywood. 59% of the dress was fashioned from metallic fibers, which created an eye-catching shimmer as she walked. The thin floor-length dress made her look like an Oscar statuette as the family celebrated the special occasion.
On January 30, 2024, the actor publicly debuted the dress on Instagram with a slideshow of the big day. "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," she captioned the post. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."
Candace's gown was so beautiful that she wore it again over a year after the wedding when stepping out at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" Gala in Washington, D.C., on November 8, 2025. She attended the event with her husband and father of her three children, Valeri Bure, the former NHL star whom she tied the knot with in 1996. She recycled the show-stopping golden gown at the gala while her husband wore a classy black and white tuxedo that made them look like an old Hollywood "it couple." As a former '90s child star who grew up to be seriously stunning, Candace proved she could rock a style more than once.
She recycled the golden gown in 2025
Some celebrities wouldn't be caught dead re-wearing the same outfit, but Candace Cameron Bure proved that the second time's the charm when she repurposed her 2024 mother-of-the-groom gown for the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" Gala, a black-tie affair and television special to honor the nation's heroes around Veterans Day. Despite recycling the dress, she breathed new life into the metallic gown, which dazzled under the flashing camera lights. The former Hallmark star's dress looked like gold wrapping paper that popped on the gala's red carpet. She paired the dress with a new hairstyle, opting for a sleek and sophisticated shoulder-length lob that strayed from the long, curly look she sported at her son's wedding.
Just like Bure's Hallmark movies that didn't land with fans, some of her outfit choices don't always land with the public either. Given her attention-grabbing ensemble, fans were left divided regarding her decision to wear such a flashy dress to a wedding. Some thought she was trying to steal the spotlight from her son's bride, Elliott Dunham, on their wedding day. "The gold dress is simply NOT appropriate attire for MOB," a user commented on the actor's January 2024 Instagram post. "My thoughts about the dress too. She upstaged the bride, in the family photo that was I saw was the gold dress. Not cool. Could have worn different color," another seconded in the comments.
The star did not let the negative comments and accusations of ill intent faze her. Since Bure prefers to let "genuine fans" handle the haters for her these days, she let them defend her in the comment section. "You all look great. There is nothing wrong with the gold dress. Shame on those who criticize," one fan argued.