Candace Cameron Bure is not afraid to recycle her favorite outfits. One of the "Full House" star's best looks to date was a textured golden gown that she wore to the wedding of her son, Lev Bure, and his partner, Elliott Dunham, in January 2024. Her mother-of-the-groom dress, a strapless Carolina Herrera gown, was reminiscent of classic Hollywood. 59% of the dress was fashioned from metallic fibers, which created an eye-catching shimmer as she walked. The thin floor-length dress made her look like an Oscar statuette as the family celebrated the special occasion.

On January 30, 2024, the actor publicly debuted the dress on Instagram with a slideshow of the big day. "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," she captioned the post. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."

Candace's gown was so beautiful that she wore it again over a year after the wedding when stepping out at the "American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes" Gala in Washington, D.C., on November 8, 2025. She attended the event with her husband and father of her three children, Valeri Bure, the former NHL star whom she tied the knot with in 1996. She recycled the show-stopping golden gown at the gala while her husband wore a classy black and white tuxedo that made them look like an old Hollywood "it couple." As a former '90s child star who grew up to be seriously stunning, Candace proved she could rock a style more than once.