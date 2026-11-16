Don Knotts Overcame A Heartbreaking Childhood Before Breaking Out As Barney Fife
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Don Knotts played a big part in many people's childhoods, but some may be surprised to learn his own early years weren't always easy. Born into a family that had lost its money even before the Great Depression, he faced many hardships early in life.
Don was the youngest of four boys, all three of his brothers much older than him, with one already an adult when the future comedian was born in 1924. Sadly, Don came into a family that was facing significant hardship. Even though the Knotts family had owned a farm, his father, William Jesse Knotts (known as Jesse), suffered a series of health setbacks, which ultimately led to losing the property. First, Jesse lost his eyesight for two weeks after working in a field. As Don wrote in his autobiography "Barney Fife, And Other Characters I Have Known," he was never the same. "His health, both mental and physical, began to fail," Don explained. Ultimately, Don described what happened to his dad as "a severe nervous breakdown and physical collapse shortly before I was born." As a result, for most of Don's childhood, his dad was incapacitated, and his mom rented out rooms in their house to make ends meet. His older brothers helped where they could, but because of the times they were living in, employment opportunities remained scarce.
Despite his father's incapacitation, Don wrote there were times Jesse would get up and move around, and he generally had dinner with the family. However, Don also recalled Jesse could be incredibly violent, even holding his wife at knifepoint on two occasions. In "Andy and Don: The Making of A Friendship and a Classic American TV Show," sources also claimed Jesse threatened Don with a knife when he was still in diapers.
Don Knotts grieved two losses in his teens
Despite his father's violent outbursts, Don Knotts wrote in "Barney Fife, And Other Characters I Have Known" that he was saddened by his passing. He admitted it brought about a major shift in the family, too, writing, "Although my mother mourned him deeply, the burden of his many years of illness had been lifted from her shoulders." Don felt that same relief, and the fact that it coincided with better employment opportunities for his brothers only boosted their hope. "It began to look as if we might not be headed over that hill to the poorhouse after all," he penned.
In addition, Don would go on to have a fantastic time in high school and even got a job of his own as a movie theater usher and ticket taker. However, he would still face heartache yet, and he wrote in his autobiography that it was while he was working one day that his brother Ralph Knotts (known as Sid) arrived to share heartbreaking news: their other brother, William Earl Knotts (nicknamed Shadow because of how skinny he was), had died of an asthma attack. Don had always been close to Shadow, particularly because of how funny he was. "Shadow certainly kindled the spark of the comedic in me, there is little question about that," he wrote.
Don ultimately used that spark to establish his legendary career, starring in "The Andy Griffith Show" with his longtime friend, and going on to do "Three's Company" for many years. Don might not have had the most auspicious start in life, but he went on to do big things — and what a blessing to have been inspired by his beloved older brother.