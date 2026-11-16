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Don Knotts played a big part in many people's childhoods, but some may be surprised to learn his own early years weren't always easy. Born into a family that had lost its money even before the Great Depression, he faced many hardships early in life.

Don was the youngest of four boys, all three of his brothers much older than him, with one already an adult when the future comedian was born in 1924. Sadly, Don came into a family that was facing significant hardship. Even though the Knotts family had owned a farm, his father, William Jesse Knotts (known as Jesse), suffered a series of health setbacks, which ultimately led to losing the property. First, Jesse lost his eyesight for two weeks after working in a field. As Don wrote in his autobiography "Barney Fife, And Other Characters I Have Known," he was never the same. "His health, both mental and physical, began to fail," Don explained. Ultimately, Don described what happened to his dad as "a severe nervous breakdown and physical collapse shortly before I was born." As a result, for most of Don's childhood, his dad was incapacitated, and his mom rented out rooms in their house to make ends meet. His older brothers helped where they could, but because of the times they were living in, employment opportunities remained scarce.

Despite his father's incapacitation, Don wrote there were times Jesse would get up and move around, and he generally had dinner with the family. However, Don also recalled Jesse could be incredibly violent, even holding his wife at knifepoint on two occasions. In "Andy and Don: The Making of A Friendship and a Classic American TV Show," sources also claimed Jesse threatened Don with a knife when he was still in diapers.