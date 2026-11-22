In his youth, Dustin Hoffman had an affair with a married woman, but let's just say it ended badly when her husband caught them ... and happened to be armed.

Hoffman spoke about his near-death experience during an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." The actor had been discussing anti-heroes and explaining how some characters become survivors because they're willing to do whatever it takes. He also noted that while everyone hopes they'll be heroic if the situation calls for it, realistically, no one really knows how they'll react until they are in an actual life-or-death situation. Enter, his question for O'Brien: "Did you ever have a gun pointed at you?" The comedian responded that he hadn't, then asked the same of the actor, who confirmed he had. "I was having, this is in my youth youth, I was having an affair with a married woman. And she thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep," Hoffman said. He went on to add, "There we are, having a festival of sorts, and he walked in with a gun, and he pointed it at me and he said, I remember what he said: 'Get out! Get out!'"

Hoffman explained that in that moment, he realized just how much danger he was in, and more so, how much he wanted to live. "You realize how any second, any second he's going to pull that trigger, 'cause his finger is on the trigger ... and you'd do anything. You will do anything to avoid getting killed," he said. Hoffman didn't share how he ultimately got out of the situation, but he lived to tell the tale (even if it did take him many years to talk about it). However, he has experienced more brushes with death in the time since.