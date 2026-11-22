Dustin Hoffman's Risky Affair With A Married Woman Almost Cost Him His Life
In his youth, Dustin Hoffman had an affair with a married woman, but let's just say it ended badly when her husband caught them ... and happened to be armed.
Hoffman spoke about his near-death experience during an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." The actor had been discussing anti-heroes and explaining how some characters become survivors because they're willing to do whatever it takes. He also noted that while everyone hopes they'll be heroic if the situation calls for it, realistically, no one really knows how they'll react until they are in an actual life-or-death situation. Enter, his question for O'Brien: "Did you ever have a gun pointed at you?" The comedian responded that he hadn't, then asked the same of the actor, who confirmed he had. "I was having, this is in my youth youth, I was having an affair with a married woman. And she thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep," Hoffman said. He went on to add, "There we are, having a festival of sorts, and he walked in with a gun, and he pointed it at me and he said, I remember what he said: 'Get out! Get out!'"
Hoffman explained that in that moment, he realized just how much danger he was in, and more so, how much he wanted to live. "You realize how any second, any second he's going to pull that trigger, 'cause his finger is on the trigger ... and you'd do anything. You will do anything to avoid getting killed," he said. Hoffman didn't share how he ultimately got out of the situation, but he lived to tell the tale (even if it did take him many years to talk about it). However, he has experienced more brushes with death in the time since.
Dustin Hoffman has had other close calls over the years
Dustin Hoffman didn't tell Conan O'Brien when exactly he'd had the affair and been caught, but his describing it as his "youth youth" makes us think it must have happened some time before another harrowing incident when he was in his late 20s. As he recounted in his memoir "Look At Me," he'd been at his girlfriend's house when a pot caught fire. He tried to put it out with water — a serious no-no for oil fires — and the fire spread to Hoffman himself (via People). Though he was initially treated by a doctor in the building, the injuries were far more severe than he realized, and he ended up being hospitalized. Things were serious enough that he needed surgery, and when he asked if there was a possibility he might die during the procedure, he'd been told, "You can go either way."
Of course, Hoffman survived that as well, but it wouldn't be the last time he faced a serious health concern. As many will likely know, the actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer back in 2013. Hoffman also addressed that on "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," revealing that he'd been in hospital for a urinary tract infection when a doctor shared the terrifying news. "I stood up, and I said, 'I've got to go outside' ... and literally said to myself as I was going outside, 'I'm not a cancer kinda guy,'" he quipped. Granted, the tumor was detected very early, and speaking to People soon after, a representative for the actor said he'd "been surgically cured" (via CBS News).
Hoffman might not have been great at cheating in love (or being the other man in someone else's marriage, anyway), but he's certainly great at cheating death.