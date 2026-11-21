Tabitha From Bewitched Is A Head-Turning Beauty Going Makeup-Free In Her 60s
Fans of old school TV shows will always remember Erin Murphy as Tabitha Stephens, the adorable young witch on "Bewitched." But those days are long gone, and Murphy is now in her 60s. And the former child star grew up to be a stunning woman with a family of her own. She's also joined the list of celebs who have gone makeup-free on social media, in her case to hit back at online haters who criticize her looks. Murphy has nothing but pride and gratitude for her body, imperfections and all.
To prove her point, she took to Instagram in October 2025 to share a natural picture that was shot up close. "This is me at 61. I've got a scar on my forehead from when my head hit the pavement a couple years ago in a dog walking accident. I've got a scar under my chin from when it hit the kitchen floor when I was a little girl. I have smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry. I've got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine," she wrote in part in the caption.
Murphy wanted to send a message to those who claim she has to have undergone extensive cosmetic procedures to achieve her looks, an assumption she argued was both ageist and plain hurtful. "It's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good 'for my age,'" she wrote. Given the amount of support she received in the comments section, it's clear her fans agree with her. The '70s child star may look totally different today, but there is no denying that little Tabitha from "Bewitched" is an absolute bombshell.
Erin Murphy's makeup-free photo received lots of attention
When Erin Murphy shared her natural picture in 2025, she wasn't expecting the widespread attention it would receive. And a year later, it gained traction again, so the former child star reposted the picture to address its repercussions. "I posted this a year ago and somehow it's gotten picked up by the press again. I've had several magazines and news outlets reach out for comment and an update," she noted in the October 2026 Instagram post.
Murphy highlighted that her intention was never to make commentary about cosmetic procedures. "My initial post was more about online bullying, which will never be OK," she continued. Her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, pointing out how genetically privileged she is. "You were a darling little girl and still beautiful as an adult. You look healthy and great," a netizen commented. Others joked that her youthful looks might have something to do with Tabitha's superpowers. "It's the witch genes, not the mortal ones," a fan wrote.
While Murphy doesn't normally share makeup-free photos, she often posts laid-back ones that show off her natural beauty. As the November 2024 Instagram post above shows, she isn't afraid to share car selfies that may show a bit of skin imperfection. In it, she included her outlook on life that she referenced in her makeup-free post. "Some of the greatest things in life are free: fresh air, sunshine, an authentic smile and an overall appreciation for those things," she wrote.