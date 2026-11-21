Fans of old school TV shows will always remember Erin Murphy as Tabitha Stephens, the adorable young witch on "Bewitched." But those days are long gone, and Murphy is now in her 60s. And the former child star grew up to be a stunning woman with a family of her own. She's also joined the list of celebs who have gone makeup-free on social media, in her case to hit back at online haters who criticize her looks. Murphy has nothing but pride and gratitude for her body, imperfections and all.

To prove her point, she took to Instagram in October 2025 to share a natural picture that was shot up close. "This is me at 61. I've got a scar on my forehead from when my head hit the pavement a couple years ago in a dog walking accident. I've got a scar under my chin from when it hit the kitchen floor when I was a little girl. I have smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry. I've got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine," she wrote in part in the caption.

Murphy wanted to send a message to those who claim she has to have undergone extensive cosmetic procedures to achieve her looks, an assumption she argued was both ageist and plain hurtful. "It's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good 'for my age,'" she wrote. Given the amount of support she received in the comments section, it's clear her fans agree with her. The '70s child star may look totally different today, but there is no denying that little Tabitha from "Bewitched" is an absolute bombshell.