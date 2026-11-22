Here's Why You Recognize The Actor Who Plays Kyle On Lioness
"Lioness" is full of A-listers, but there's a good chance there are some stars you recognize but just can't place. One of those would be Thad Luckinbill, who plays Kyle McManus on the show — and who you've most certainly seen in other projects.
Luckinbill's film and TV career stretches way back to the late '90s, and over the years, he's made appearances in "Nip/Tuck," "Grey's Anatomy," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami." Granted, most of those have been one-off features, but he's also had longer tenures on shows like "8 Simple Rules ... For Dating My Teenage Daughter" and "Nikita." However, soap opera superfans will know him best as J.T. Hellstrom from "The Young and the Restless."
Luckinbill first joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless" back in 1999, and though he was initially meant to only appear in a few episodes, he would stay on as a regular for just over a decade before departing the show in 2010. However, after several years of doing other projects both on camera and behind the scenes (as a very cool aside, he was an executive producer on "La La Land"), he returned to the long-running soap opera in 2018. Though he got a very big storyline, Hellstrom was never meant to be back for good, and he was killed off fairly soon after his return. That said, when has that ever stopped a soap opera from bringing a character back? Luckinbill returned again in 2023, with the storyline that he'd actually survived and had a brain tumor. At the time, there were questions over whether he'd be back in a more regular capacity again, but he moved on to other things fairly soon after that, and a few months later, he made his first appearance on "Lioness."
Thad Luckinbill is loving Lioness
Those familiar with Thad Luckinbill's work in "The Young and the Restless" certainly did notice when he was cast in "Lioness," and it's worth noting that a lot of them were super complimentary of his newer venture. Moreover, they couldn't help but throw a little shade at the storyline that T.J. Hellstrom simply had a brain tumor. Taking to Reddit, one commenter quipped, "It was interesting seeing him in a different role and I'm sure he enjoyed it much more than the drivel that would have been his [storyline] with y&r." Another chimed of his "Lioness" gig, "Thats probably why Y&R couldn't get him back to do that [storyline]."
Well, Luckinbill hasn't commented on that himself, but he has gushed over how much he's enjoyed working on "Lioness." Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in August 2026, he said that like his "The Young and the Restless" character, he wasn't initially pegged for such a big role, but ended up sticking around. The actor went on to joke, "I don't know what I did to deserve this, but I'll take it."
As for the possibility of another return to "The Young and The Restless," Luckinbill hasn't spoken about it, but he also told Entertainment Weekly that he loved taking acting roles whenever they were offered to him "as long as it makes sense." We guess that's open to interpretation, then, since even though a killed-off character feels pretty final in any other genre, in soap world, it wouldn't not make sense. However, he did hint at "Lioness" being a breath of fresh air for him. "After being in the business for 25 years, it's nice to finally have a show where everything clicks and the character's right," he said. Well, even "The Young and the Restless" fans have agreed on that!