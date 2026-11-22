"Lioness" is full of A-listers, but there's a good chance there are some stars you recognize but just can't place. One of those would be Thad Luckinbill, who plays Kyle McManus on the show — and who you've most certainly seen in other projects.

Luckinbill's film and TV career stretches way back to the late '90s, and over the years, he's made appearances in "Nip/Tuck," "Grey's Anatomy," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami." Granted, most of those have been one-off features, but he's also had longer tenures on shows like "8 Simple Rules ... For Dating My Teenage Daughter" and "Nikita." However, soap opera superfans will know him best as J.T. Hellstrom from "The Young and the Restless."

Luckinbill first joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless" back in 1999, and though he was initially meant to only appear in a few episodes, he would stay on as a regular for just over a decade before departing the show in 2010. However, after several years of doing other projects both on camera and behind the scenes (as a very cool aside, he was an executive producer on "La La Land"), he returned to the long-running soap opera in 2018. Though he got a very big storyline, Hellstrom was never meant to be back for good, and he was killed off fairly soon after his return. That said, when has that ever stopped a soap opera from bringing a character back? Luckinbill returned again in 2023, with the storyline that he'd actually survived and had a brain tumor. At the time, there were questions over whether he'd be back in a more regular capacity again, but he moved on to other things fairly soon after that, and a few months later, he made his first appearance on "Lioness."