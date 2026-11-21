No one could accuse Christian Siriano's first serious boyfriend — or the first serious boyfriend the general public heard about — of being with him for the fame. Brad Walsh, himself in the show business industry as a singer-songwriter, started dating the fashion designer the year before he won the fourth season of "Project Runway" in 2008.

Walsh proved his boyfriend credentials five years later when he defended his other half from various criticisms on his personal blog. The musician took particular umbrage with fashion journalists who dismissed Siriano's reality TV background. He pointed out that his clothes had recently been spotted at the Emmy Awards and in several high-end editorials. Plus, he wrote, "Christian ... just this month alone has clothes in print on Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Krysten Ritter, Heidi Klum, and Lily Collins" (via HuffPost).

Walsh also called out "Saturday Night Live" for how it exaggerated his partner's more theatrical side in a 2008 sketch: "Amy Poehler said the word 'fierce' more times in a four-minute sketch than Christian did throughout the entire season of 'Project Runway,' and so the caricature was cemented and people recall a much more flamboyant and ridiculous Christian than exists in reality today." Walsh also insisted that he hadn't heard Siriano utter the term since that same year.