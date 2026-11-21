Christian Siriano's Dating Track Record: Inside His Biggest Relationships
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Initially renowned for his "fierce" designs on his victorious fourth season of Bravo phenomenon "Project Runway," Christian Siriano soon proved that he was no reality TV flash in the pan. He achieved membership to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, graced Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list, and dressed pretty much every other famous person under the sun. Indeed, Billy Porter's voluptuous Oscars tuxedo, Regina King's lime green Emmy gown, and the royal blue dress Michelle Obama wore at the 2016 Democratic National Convention are just a few of the outfits that have helped keep the Maryland native on the map.
Of course, having launched to fame in such a mainstream fashion, Siriano inevitably found himself in the tabloids as much as the glossy style bibles, with his eventful personal life a particular source of fascination. So let's take a look at the designer's dating track record — from an on- and off-again engagement, star-studded wedding, sudden divorce, and exciting new love.
Christian Siriano began dating musician Brad Walsh before he got famous
No one could accuse Christian Siriano's first serious boyfriend — or the first serious boyfriend the general public heard about — of being with him for the fame. Brad Walsh, himself in the show business industry as a singer-songwriter, started dating the fashion designer the year before he won the fourth season of "Project Runway" in 2008.
Walsh proved his boyfriend credentials five years later when he defended his other half from various criticisms on his personal blog. The musician took particular umbrage with fashion journalists who dismissed Siriano's reality TV background. He pointed out that his clothes had recently been spotted at the Emmy Awards and in several high-end editorials. Plus, he wrote, "Christian ... just this month alone has clothes in print on Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Krysten Ritter, Heidi Klum, and Lily Collins" (via HuffPost).
Walsh also called out "Saturday Night Live" for how it exaggerated his partner's more theatrical side in a 2008 sketch: "Amy Poehler said the word 'fierce' more times in a four-minute sketch than Christian did throughout the entire season of 'Project Runway,' and so the caricature was cemented and people recall a much more flamboyant and ridiculous Christian than exists in reality today." Walsh also insisted that he hadn't heard Siriano utter the term since that same year.
The pair worked together on Siriano's fashion shows
While Brad Walsh appeared more than happy to talk about — and stick up for — his fashion designer other half, Christian Siriano was a little more reticent. When asked whether being crowned the Season 4 winner of "Project Runway" had any effect on his then-fledgling romance in a 2008 fan Q&A with The Washington Post, the star politely answered, "I don't like talking about my relationship."
Siriano did, however, acknowledge that he and Walsh weren't afraid to mix business with pleasure when questioned about the soundtrack to his triumphant runway at New York Fashion Week on the Bravo hit. "He did make the music which was so amazing which did contribute to a fantastic show," the designer said.
Walsh continued to provide the music, whether original tunes he composed or collections of existing songs he curated, for his boyfriend's shows throughout their time together. In 2015, for example, he created a playlist for Siriano's fall show attended by the likes of Juliette Lewis, Kelly Osbourne, and Zendaya. Tracks included Marina and the Diamonds' "I'm a Ruin" and Creep featuring Holly Miranda's "Animal."
Siriano and Walsh got engaged but later called it off
Six years after the relative unknowns started dating, "Project Runway" star Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh excitedly revealed to the world that they'd put a ring on it. Well, a bracelet, to be more exact. Yes, in 2013, the pair took to social media to show off their unorthodox matching engagement bling in a since-deleted post. "We've told our moms so now we can tell you," the more musical of the pair tweeted (via E! News).
The news didn't exactly come unexpectedly. After all, the couple had been living together in a swanky 2,100-square-foot apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea for the previous three years. Furthermore, they were dog dads, having adopted adorable Chiweenies Topper and Bear.
However, trouble loomed. Later that same year, Us Weekly reported that the seemingly loved-up duo had decided to call off their engagement.
The couple eventually made it down the aisle
In 2016, three years after they first announced their engagement — and then reportedly called it off — Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh finally made it down the aisle at a star-studded ceremony held at their Danbury summer home. Several celebrities who'd been dressed by the "Project Runway" winner attended, including Alicia Silverstone, Christina Hendricks, and Kelly Osbourne. The latter quipped on Instagram that the grooms were "the only people in the world I would wear head to toe white for."
The lovebirds, both of whom sported all-black David Hart-designed suits for the occasion, were serenaded by the actor best known for playing Taystee in Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black." "One of the most amazing moments of the night was having the stunning Danielle Brooks sing at our wedding!" Siriano captioned an Instagram snap. "It was perfection and we were so happy she shared her gift with all of us! Nothing but love for her!"
The couple also allowed Brides magazine to capture the Connecticut wedding of the year for posterity. "It went off without a hitch," they said (via Page Six) in the accompanying interview. "We both managed to eat a lot of food, thankfully, as the advice from all of our married friends was to make it a point to eat otherwise you never will."
Siriano and Walsh announced they were going their separate ways
Sadly, wedding bells ended up sounding the death knell for Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh's long-term relationship. Just two years after getting hitched in front of their nearest and dearest in their own backyard, Siriano and Walsh couple separated. To make matters even more painful, they had to publicly announce the news before they were ready.
In a 2018 Instagram Story, Walsh explained (via People) why he felt forced to reveal all just a month after the split: "Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated. I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."
Siriano didn't personally comment on the matter at the time. However, a representative later confirmed to Us Weekly, "They're separated. They were together for 11 years, love each other very much, and request privacy at this time." The pair didn't immediately head for the divorce courts, though. In fact, it would be another three years before proceedings began.
Siriano revealed he had found 'fun love' with designer Kyle Smith
Christian Siriano, who has had quite the stunning transformation, didn't waste too much time getting back on the saddle following his split from husband Brad Walsh in 2018. Just a few months after their separation was announced, the "Project Runway" winner went Instagram official with fellow fashion designer Kyle Smith.
When asked by Us Weekly about their fledgling romance at the premiere of the Bravo show's 17th season, on which he served as mentor, Siriano answered, "It's great. You know, just, like, fun. Fun love." The American InterContinental University graduate, who'd been reticent to talk about his first high-profile relationship, then got relatively candid by discussing what he and Walsh like to do for date nights: "nothing." He continued, saying, "That's the best thing. Just staying on the couch, watching TV ... I'm rewatching 'Scandal.' I don't know if he's paying attention, but I'm watching from the very first episode because it really is such a great show!"
Although Siriano may seem to have moved on from Walsh rather quickly, he wasn't in any rush to walk down the aisle a second time. When questioned about the possibility of any future wedding bells, he replied, "Oh, my God, not even thinking about it."
The pair kept each other company through lockdown
Christian Siriano and Kyle Smith took their relationship to a new level at the start of 2020 when they purchased a swanky, modern property in Westport, Connecticut. "I was looking for a full refresh," the former told Architectural Digest about the Colonial home in Danbury where he'd married Brad Walsh. "I felt like my life was a little chaotic. The last year or two, I just haven't stopped — doing shows, collections, collaborations. I was like, I need a break. I wanted something zen and easy."
Of course, Siriano, who is said to be worth a cool $10 million, got a much bigger break than he bargained for thanks to the pandemic lockdown imposed shortly after he and Smith moved in. However, the creative did manage to keep busy designing face masks for professionals in the medical field. And from the sounds of things, it was a much-needed distraction.
In an interview with Bravo, Siriano detailed the couple's TV-viewing habits. "I've watched everything," he said. "If Kyle asks me to watch one more Hilary Duff movie, I'm not going to make it."
Smith has often come to Siriano's fashion rescue
Never let it be said that Kyle Smith fails to step up when needed. In 2024, Christian Siriano was facing a fashion disaster when a model didn't turn up for an important fitting in the French capital. Luckily, his boyfriend of more than five years was more than happy to step into her shoes (and dress).
Smith, who owns the Future Lovers of Tomorrow clothing line based in New York City, tried on the off-the-shoulder lace gown to help his other half, as Siriano showed to his Instagram followers. "When the model doesn't show up in Paris you improvise!" he captioned a snap of the impromptu fitting, adding, "Looking chic in lace. Très chic!"
The truth about Siriano and Smith's relationship is that it appears mutually supportive. In 2021, Siriano showed up to the launch of his man's pop-up shop, where he also divulged to V magazine exactly how they got together: "Kyle was working for me in my store at the time and he was friends with another one of my friends that I've known for a long time and we just hung out, went on a date and then that was it." As of this writing, the pair are still going strong.