Meet Julia Stiles' Husband Preston Cook
It's one thing for two actors to fall for each other on a set, but it is an entirely different ballgame when they stay together for years on end. Just look at beloved Hollywood power couples like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, and Tom Holland and Zendaya. What you may not know is that Julia Stiles also met her husband, Preston Cook, on a set, too. The pair first connected while working together on a movie in 2014 (although he was behind the camera, not a co-star) and they've been together ever since.
Interestingly, despite having Hollywood to thank for bringing them together, Stiles and Cook have kept much of their romance away from the spotlight. Even so, the actor has shared the occasional glimpse into married life with Cook, whether by shouting him out in interviews or praising him on social media. In a 2020 Instagram post celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Stiles cheekily wrote, "Five countries, Two Quarantines, and we haven't killed each other." As of 2026, their union was still going strong and, when Stiles went on "Dancing with the Stars" and again praised her beau for supporting her through the competition, it renewed interest in her personal life. Here's everything we know about Preston Cook.
Preston Cook has held many different jobs in Hollywood
Julia Stiles' best movies run the gamut from "10 Things I Hate About You" to the "Bourne" franchise. Indeed, Stiles has tackled a lot of genres over the course of her career, and similarly, her husband has amassed an impressive mix of film credits. As Preston Cook's IMDb page reveals, he's worked both in front of and behind the camera, taking on a wide range of gigs, from stand-in to assistant director, co-producer, and set decorator. Between 2001 and 2012, he also racked up 16 acting credits, but most were bit parts in little-known TV movies and series. He did however appear in a few popular titles, including "Stargate SG-1" and "Smallville."
Although Cook seems to be comfortable tackling any on-set job thrown his way, his specialty is actually working in the camera and electrical department as a camera assistant. The role is often split into a first camera assistant who takes care of the equipment and ensures lenses are always in focus, plus a second camera assistant who spends most of their time on paperwork and handling the clapperboard. Cook has done both on 24 films and counting, including 2016's "Jason Bourne" and 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes."
He met Hollywood star Julia Stiles on a movie set
Before marriage, Julia Stiles had quite the dating track record in Hollywood. The actor was linked to numerous co-stars, like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Joshua Jackson, and was even accused of breaking up Michael C. Hall's marriage, which she denied. All of that gossip was eventually put to rest when Stiles met Preston Cook in 2014 on the set of the 2016 thriller "Blackway." Cook was the second camera assistant on the project and they soon began dating. And while some couples might shudder at the thought of working together on a regular basis, Stiles and Cook embraced the opportunity.
Over the years, Cook has worked as a camera assistant on a number of Stiles' projects, including 2016's "Jason Bourne" and the Sky TV show "Riviera," which premiered in 2017. Initially, Stiles worried she'd have to move to France for the seven-month shoot on her own and, as she told Marie Claire UK in 2017, she feared it would strain her union. "If you're away from each other it can be hard on your relationship," she stated.
Luckily, Stiles need not have panicked, as Cook joined her as a part of the production crew. "They hired him because he has a great résumé and they needed someone bilingual," she shared. Not only did Stiles and Cook get to keep living together, but doing so in the French Riviera proved to be a blessing in and of itself. "It turned into the most romantic experience ever," Stiles said.
Preston Cook got an interview shoutout from Julia Stiles early in their relationship
After first meeting on a film set in 2014, Julia Stiles and Preston Cook soon began dating. By the end of the following year, they were engaged. When you know, you know — and evidently, the "Down to You" actor knew he was the one pretty early on. And judging by an interview she gave soon after they struck up a relationship, they had some serious chemistry right out the gate.
In a July 2015 chat with The Guardian, when asked to share the best kiss of her life, Stiles gushed, "It might have happened this morning." Just in case that wasn't clear enough, she dropped names, adding, "I am dating a camera assistant I met at work called Preston." And yes, just a few months after Stiles gave him a shoutout in an interview that ran in The Guardian, Cook popped the question.
Julia Stiles' life transformed in more ways than one around that time. In a 2017 chat with Marie Claire UK, Stiles confirmed she traded New York for Vancouver after initially dating long distance for a year and she did so for a simple reason. "I moved because I wanted to be around him," she said.
Preston Cook proposed to Julia Stiles on a tropical island
As noted, Preston Cook didn't take long to pop the question, asking Julia Stiles to marry him a little over a year after they started dating. Cook decided to pack on the romance with a tropical engagement on Christmas Eve in 2015. He and Stiles were vacationing with his family on Isla Grande in Colombia when he got down on one knee and, not surprisingly, Stiles said yes. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of their clasped hands by the ocean — her fresh ring clearly visible — and writing, "Best Christmas Ever!"
The actor later shared a few more details about the romantic engagement during a 2016 appearance on "Live with Kelly!" "It was a full moon," she recalled. "We were on a tropical island, it was amazing, he's the best, he's a really good man, and I found him." The "Mona Lisa Smile" actor also shared that she was totally caught off guard by the proposal because she'd convinced herself it wasn't going to happen during the trip. "Because I'm a lady, I was like, 'Do not ruin a perfectly good vacation by getting your hopes up. Just let it go and be in the present moment,'" she said.
He and Julia Stiles had a 'shotgun wedding'
Eight months after her engagement to Preston Cook, Julia Stiles seemed in no rush to walk down the aisle. "We're really slow on the wedding planning, so I haven't really been soliciting advice," the actor told People in August 2016. By the following year, the couple still hadn't said "I do" and Stiles admitted to Marie Claire UK that they were still a long way off. "It's very abstract," she said of her wedding planning, revealing she had told Cook she'd like something quick and intimate. She actually suggested they tie the knot in France once their work on "Riviera" wrapped, but they eventually scrapped that notion. "I really like fantasizing about what the wedding could be, and having those discussions with him," Stiles mused.
Ultimately, though, the couple's nuptials did end up being rather "abstract." In September 2017, a pregnant Stiles married fiance Preston J. Cook in an intimate ceremony that appeared to take place on a whim. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Stiles quipped on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a wedding dress with Cook's hand on her growing belly. Although details were scarce, Stiles' rep told People, "They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle."
Preston Cook and Julia Stiles are parents of three
While Preston Cook and his A-list wife have managed to keep much of their private life out of the spotlight, we do know they are parents of three. Julia Stiles welcomed her first child, a son named Strummer Newcomb Cook, in October 2017. In a 2019 chat with Romper, Stiles reflected on how becoming a parent has impacted her career. "I don't go home and dwell on what I did at work that day," she mused. "And I don't lie in bed thinking about the scene coming up tomorrow." Like Stiles, Cook has also continued to work since becoming a parent, and while he's not one to give interviews about his personal life, we're inclined to assume he's had to figure out work-life balance as well.
Stiles and Preston had their second son, Arlo Cook, in January 2022. After his arrival, Stiles wrote on Instagram, "The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be." Two years later, they welcomed their third child, although this time around, they kept the news under wraps. Both the child's gender and name have yet to be revealed. What's more, they may not even have confirmed the baby's arrival if not for Stiles letting the announcement slip during an interview with The New York Times. Asked about her directorial debut on the 2025 film "Wish You Were Here," she shared, "I'm kind of like a bundle of emotions because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie."
Preston Cook loves watching his wife dance
Julia Stiles famously cut a rug in 2001's "Save the Last Dance" and, over two decades later, she found herself back on the dance floor — but this time, it was on the small screen instead of the silver screen. In September 2026, Stiles officially joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" in its 35th season, pairing up with pro Ezra Sosa. While preparing for her "DWTS" debut, the actor told E! News she was getting plenty of practice time in front of her biggest fans: hubby Preston Cook and their three kids. "They see me dance every day and every night in my kitchen and in the living room," she shared. "Sometimes I pick them up and I'm actually practicing the dance holding them, and my husband will just stand there and I kind of twirl around him."
When Stiles and Cook celebrated their anniversary that same month, she again made sure to call out his support. "Thank you for holding down the fort while I live my dance dream," Stiles wrote on Instagram. "And being cool with my @ezra.sosa obsession." Unfortunately, despite her skills on the dance floor and Cook's support, it seems Stiles was just one of those "DWTS" contestants who didn't land with fans: she was eliminated in Week 8.