It's one thing for two actors to fall for each other on a set, but it is an entirely different ballgame when they stay together for years on end. Just look at beloved Hollywood power couples like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, and Tom Holland and Zendaya. What you may not know is that Julia Stiles also met her husband, Preston Cook, on a set, too. The pair first connected while working together on a movie in 2014 (although he was behind the camera, not a co-star) and they've been together ever since.

Interestingly, despite having Hollywood to thank for bringing them together, Stiles and Cook have kept much of their romance away from the spotlight. Even so, the actor has shared the occasional glimpse into married life with Cook, whether by shouting him out in interviews or praising him on social media. In a 2020 Instagram post celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Stiles cheekily wrote, "Five countries, Two Quarantines, and we haven't killed each other." As of 2026, their union was still going strong and, when Stiles went on "Dancing with the Stars" and again praised her beau for supporting her through the competition, it renewed interest in her personal life. Here's everything we know about Preston Cook.