Julia Stiles' 12 Best Movies (So Far), Ranked By Reviews

The late 1990s and early 2000s were a wild time in the annals of young adult-centric cinema. Amid the frivolity of films like "Dude, Where's My Car?" that ruled the day, "10 Things I Hate About You," starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, provided a thoughtful alternative for the more discerning viewer. And much of the credit for that belongs to Stiles, who defied archetypes with her breakout performance.

Since then, Stiles has amassed an impressive list of film credits spanning an array of genres, from rom-coms to horror films, indie dramas, and even major franchise films like the "Jason Bourne" series. Much to the delight of fans, some of those films were even celebrated with thoughtful homages during her impressive "Dancing with the Stars" run. In terms of box office receipts, critical success, and overall visibility, though, Stiles' credits have run the gamut from bona fide blockbusters to streaming sleepers and certified bombs.

For fans looking to engage with Stiles' best big screen projects and retrace the steps of her stunning transformation, here are her best movies so far, ranked by critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.