Still The Coolest Girl In The Room: Stockard Channing Shows Us All How It's Done At 82

Stockard Channing had heads turning as she made a rare red carpet appearance for a "Practical Magic 2" photo call in London, after reprising her role as Aunt Frances for the sequel of the beloved movie about witches. At 82 years old, she returned to the red carpet for the first time in two years for the premiere the day prior. Channing showed she was one of the celebrities who just gets better with age at the photo call, as she rocked a dark green button up top, while showing some skin by keeping the top buttons unfastened. The "Grease" star paired the top with high-waisted emerald green pants, and channeled her inner Rizzo by accessorizing with a chunky slip chain necklace that added an edgy flair to her ensemble. Not only did her outfit make a statement, but Channing's hair was flowing. She had it blown out with striking blond highlights for the occasion.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Seeing how stylish she looked it's no wonder that Will Smith fell in love with Channing when they worked on "Six Degrees of Separation" together, but as the years went by, she distanced herself from the Hollywood limelight. In 2019, she moved to England to live a more low-key life. That was following the 2014 death of her long-time partner Daniel Gillham. The former "The West Wing" actor opened up about her new lifestyle in an essay published in The Times a few weeks before the "Practical Magic 2" press tour. Channing wrote she was "happy being a recluse." She also downplayed her own sartorial sensibilities and claimed that all her designer clothing at home was "from the Eighties and Nineties." Part of her wardrobe at home also includes outfits she nabbed from one of her most famous roles.