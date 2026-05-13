What The Cast Of 10 Things I Hate About You Looks Like Today

In her breakout role, Julia Stiles portrayed high school senior Kat Stratford, a snarky and standoffish girl who dreams of starting a band and going to Sarah Lawrence College across the country. In trying to protect her younger sister, Bianca, from the jerks at school, however, Kat ends up alienating her and tries to make it up to her by going to parties and prom so that Bianca can go. And along the way, Kat falls for Heath Ledger's character, Patrick.

Stiles went on to star in other fan-favorite films such as 2001's "Save the Last Dance" and 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook." Outside of acting, she has a range of talents. She graduated from Columbia University in 2005 with an English degree and shared the stage with legendary singer Prince after he invited the cast of "The Bourne Ultimatum" to his London show.

Although it may seem as if Stiles isn't being cast in as many films these days, she did get to direct her first feature film, 2025's "Wish You Were Here." It was five years in the making, she told "The Daily Show." "I've been acting for a long time, and I've been on lots of film sets. So it finally felt like, 'Okay, now I want to be in the driver's seat,'" she said. "I can't contain my excitement." Her close friend, Vanessa Carlton, singer of "A Thousand Miles," composed the movie's score. "She had wanted to score a film for a really long time," Stiles said. "This is the first film that she's done. So, of course, when I had the opportunity, I reached out to her."