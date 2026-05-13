What The Cast Of 10 Things I Hate About You Looks Like Today
The '90s are remembered as the pinnacle of high-school-set romantic comedies. Films like "Clueless" (1995), "She's All That" (1999), and "Never Been Kissed" (1999) are still watched and beloved today for the fashion, the fairy-tale ending, and the icons who starred in them. At the tail end of the decade came "10 Things I Hate About You," an adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew." Julia Stiles starred as Kat Stratford, the "shrew," while Larisa Oleynik played her sister, Bianca, who, per a rule set by their overbearing father (Larry Miller), can't go on a date until the antisocial Kat does. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Cameron, who wants to ask out Bianca, decides to hire Heath Ledger's rebellious Patrick to date Kat. But he needs seed money from Joey (Andrew Keegan), who also wants to date Bianca, and hilarious complications ensue.
Rounding out the cast are comedy all-stars like Gabrielle Union, Allison Janney, and David Krumholtz. While we know all these actors for their talent and award-winning turns in other films and shows, some have pivoted into directing or theater, and you may be surprised to learn who recently accepted a role with the United Nations and who has earned a business degree. Below, see what the cast of "10 Things I Hate About You" looks like today.
Julia Stiles recently directed her first feature film
In her breakout role, Julia Stiles portrayed high school senior Kat Stratford, a snarky and standoffish girl who dreams of starting a band and going to Sarah Lawrence College across the country. In trying to protect her younger sister, Bianca, from the jerks at school, however, Kat ends up alienating her and tries to make it up to her by going to parties and prom so that Bianca can go. And along the way, Kat falls for Heath Ledger's character, Patrick.
Stiles went on to star in other fan-favorite films such as 2001's "Save the Last Dance" and 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook." Outside of acting, she has a range of talents. She graduated from Columbia University in 2005 with an English degree and shared the stage with legendary singer Prince after he invited the cast of "The Bourne Ultimatum" to his London show.
Although it may seem as if Stiles isn't being cast in as many films these days, she did get to direct her first feature film, 2025's "Wish You Were Here." It was five years in the making, she told "The Daily Show." "I've been acting for a long time, and I've been on lots of film sets. So it finally felt like, 'Okay, now I want to be in the driver's seat,'" she said. "I can't contain my excitement." Her close friend, Vanessa Carlton, singer of "A Thousand Miles," composed the movie's score. "She had wanted to score a film for a really long time," Stiles said. "This is the first film that she's done. So, of course, when I had the opportunity, I reached out to her."
Heath Ledger tragically passed away in 2008
As Patrick Verona, a rebellious "bad boy" on the outside who is harboring a soft side and a growing affection for Kat, Heath Ledger used his natural charisma to great effect. Ledger moved from Australia to the United States in 1999 to pursue his film career and was almost immediately cast in "10 Things I Hate About You." He went on to star in 2006's "Brokeback Mountain" and 2008's "The Dark Knight," for which he posthumously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of The Joker.
Ledger welcomed his daughter, Matilda, with actress Michelle Williams in 2005. "Matilda is adorable, and beautifully observant and wise," he said at the time, per People. "Michelle and I love her so much. Becoming a father exceeds all my expectations. It's the most remarkable experience I've ever had — it's marvelous."
In January 2008, at the age of 28, Ledger passed away from an accidental drug overdose, which was complicated by his insomnia. He was remembered fondly by his co-star Stiles: "He just walked into the room and lit it up," she told E! News in 2025. "He was very kind and generous to me."
Larisa Oleynik moved into theater roles
Larisa Oleynik played Bianca, the younger of the two Stratford sisters. Bianca is pretty and popular but thought to be superficial by Kat and her friends at school, especially when she shows interest in teen model Joey over the new kid, Cameron — but Bianca proves she has a few surprises up her sleeve by the film's end.
At the time of "10 Things"'s release, Oleynik was best known for portraying the title character on the 1994–1998 Nickelodeon show "The Secret World of Alex Mack." She told Morbidly Beautiful in 2019 that childhood fame had its ups and downs. "I was trying to maintain some sense of normalcy, whatever a normal childhood even means," she said. "But it would get confusing sometimes when I'd be hanging out with my friends and someone would recognize me. I was very self-conscious about it."
She took a break from acting to attend Sarah Lawrence, which she told Girls Life was "the best decision I've made." For those who are wondering why Oleynik hasn't been seen on their screens in recent years, the actress has found her niche in theater work; she completed a month-long run in 2026 in Santa Fe Playhouse's production of "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive." When asked by "New Mexico Living" what advice she'd give to young actors, Oleynik said, "Community is the operative word. Find your people, find a space ... I think it's tremendously important for young people to find spaces that feel safe and healthy and let the play sort of come out of that."
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an advocate with the United Nations
Although he was 18 when "10 Things" was released, Joseph Gordon-Levitt had already been acting for a long time, including a series regular role in the sitcom "3rd Rock From the Sun" and headlining films like "Angels in the Outfield." He was initially hesitant to audition, telling Vanity Fair, "When I first read the script, I was like, 'I don't wanna do one of these high school romantic comedies. I wanna do serious movies.' That's all I wanted to do when I was that age." But he ended up being perfect for the role of Cameron, a new kid at Padua High School who immediately falls for Bianca and enlists Patrick and Joey to help him land a date with her.
Gordon-Levitt has gone on to have an extensive career in film and television, winning particular accolades for his roles in "500 Days of Summer" and "50/50." In 2020, he was featured in Aaron Sorkin's critically praised "The Trial of the Chicago 7," sharing a SAG Award for Outstanding Cast with his co-stars. Outside of acting, Gordon-Levitt also co-founded the media platform HitRecord, where members collaborate on music, videos, stories, and other artwork. Although he prefers to keep his personal life private, he has shared that he has three children with his wife, Tasha McCauley.
These days, Gordon-Levitt spends time advocating for children's safety on social-media platforms; he was named the United Nations' first global advocate for human-centric digital governance in March 2026. "These amoral companies, they just keep allowing these awful things to happen on their platforms — and they won't do anything about it because they will always prioritize profits over the public good, even when it comes to kids," he said in a February 2026 Capitol Hill address, per Courthouse News.
David Krumholtz landed roles in 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Studio'
David Krumholtz portrayed Michael Eckman, who befriends Cameron on his first day and gives him the intel on Kat and Bianca. "That was possibly the most fun that I've had, period," Krumholtz reflected on the podcast "An Actor Despairs" in 2026, revealing that although he and Ledger were in their own "clique," "we all just got along from day one ... very loving cast, good people."
Krumholtz has been seen in some notable roles lately; he portrayed physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in the Academy Award–winning film "Oppenheimer" in 2023 and Mitch Weitz in Seth Rogen's Emmy-winning TV series "The Studio" in 2025. He has two children with his wife, Vanessa Britting, whom he married in 2010. "My kids are kid goals," he tweeted in 2016 when his son was born, per People.
The family moved from Hollywood to New Jersey in 2017. "I love New Jersey deeply. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else," Krumholtz told New Jersey Monthly. Living in Bruce Springsteen's home state may have also helped Krumholtz in his performance as Al Teller in the 2025 Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere": "It's amazing to be in something that people are so excited about," he told Creators Faire. "I live in New Jersey full-time, so all I hear from everyone is, 'You're in the Springsteen movie?! Who do you play?'"
Larry Miller started a podcast
Comedian Larry Miller played Walter Stratford, the overprotective single father of Kat and Bianca. He establishes a rule that Bianca can't date anyone until Kat does, thinking that Kat's rebellion against acting like a stereotypical teenage girl will prevent Bianca from ever dating.
Miller has appeared in dozens of comedic roles from "Seinfeld" to "Pretty Woman," and he was the only main character from the film to reprise his role in the 2009 ABC Family TV show spinoff of the same name. In 2012, he fell and hit his head on a sidewalk, causing a month-long coma. "I'm still not even sure I fully know what happened to me. What I do know is that I'm very lucky," he said in a statement to the Brain Trauma Foundation. "I'm blessed and I'm very lucky and I'm very aware of that." He added that he testified before the California State Senate in support of a bill that would fund TBI rehabilitation. "I feel touched being involved," he said. "I testified in the Chamber and was very enthusiastic. I told some of my stories, and said how they need to pass the bill because folks — even children — were being asked to leave the rehab house because they couldn't afford it anymore."
After his recovery, Miller hosted his podcast, "The Larry Miller Show," until 2020, telling comedic stories about his life. "This guy certainly looked crazy," he said of Walter in one episode. "But I'll tell you what, folks, every father I ever ran into who saw that movie told me I reminded them of themselves."
Allison Janney has won multiple awards
As Ms. Perky, a guidance counselor more interested in writing erotica and shooing students from her office than giving advice, Allison Janney was not yet as familiar as she is now. Her breakthrough role as C.J. Cregg on "The West Wing" would come in the months after the release of "10 Things." Janney has gone on to have a stellar career, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 2017's "I, Tonya," in which she played figure skater Tonya Harding's mother. She also had an eight-season run on the CBS show "Mom," winning several Emmy Awards for playing Anna Faris' fictional, dysfunctional mother. Most recently, Janney reunited with her "West Wing" co-star Bradley Whitford to portray the president and the First Gentleman on Netflix's "The Diplomat."
Janney has spoken about coming to peace with not marrying or having children; she is an animal advocate and often posts on Instagram in support of her niece, Petra, a pilot who in 2019 founded Amelia Air, which flies adoptable pets from at-risk areas to their new homes. Janney hosts the web series "Shelter Me," following pilots like Petra and the animals they rescue. "I couldn't be prouder of her and I hope that I've passed on my love of animals to her," she said of her niece in an interview. "She inspires me to this day."
Gabrielle Union wrote a children's book
Gabrielle Union would have her breakout moment in "Bring It On" the year after "10 Things I Hate About You" was released, but she stole scenes nonetheless as Bianca's backstabbing best friend, Chastity. "I thought all movies were like that," she reminisced on "Watch What Happens Live." "I mean, we literally ate dinner together every night, we always split the bill, the whole cast was like a dream."
Union has become a mainstay in rom-coms and at events like the Met Gala; she attended the arts fundraiser in May 2026 and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her upcoming project. "I'm actually headed to South Africa to work on a Michael Ealy movie," she said. "We had done a movie earlier this year called 'Divorce Coach.'"
Perhaps Union's biggest source of pride, however, is her family. She has been married to former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade since 2014 and is stepmother to three of his children. After Union opened up about having fertility issues, she and Wade had their daughter in 2018 through surrogacy, and Union wrote a children's book called "Welcome to the Party" in 2020 about the experience. "I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that even though her entry into our family was a bit non-traditional, we love her and wanted her," Union told People. "And she is celebrated."
Andrew Keegan starred in an Off Broadway show
By the time "10 Things I Hate About You" came out, Andrew Keegan was used to playing teen heartthrobs, having already starred in "7th Heaven" and "Camp Nowhere." In "10 Things," he portrayed Joey, a vain model who seems especially antagonistic toward Kat and whom Bianca is initially interested in. He pays Patrick to date Kat, not realizing that he is actually helping Cameron win a date with Bianca.
Keegan went viral on Instagram in March 2026 for hopping on the "What were you like in the '90s?" trend and flipping through the highlights of his rom-com roles, attracting comments like, "You were my childhood crush" and "My room was filled with posters of you." The Instagram Reel features his daughter, Aiya, whom he welcomed in 2016 with Arista Ilona.
He has found success throughout the 2010s in roles on shows such as "CSI" and "Fight Night Legacy," and in March 2026, he starred in the Off-Broadway show "Once Upon a Time on ... Clarantino's Pilot." "I play basically Leo [DiCaprio], except a disgruntled Leo, because I don't have his career," he said on "New York Living." "Doing stage Off Broadway, it's my first time, so it's pretty cool."
Susan May Pratt got a degree in business
Susan May Pratt played Mandella, Kat's Shakespeare-obsessed best friend who gets a love story of her own when Michael invites her to the prom and dresses as the Bard for the occasion. Pratt revealed to BuzzFeed that her character almost didn't make it into the final version of the film: "Mandella was a really dark character in the first few incarnations of the script," she said. "I remember I was sitting next to Gil [Junger, the director] at the table read, and the only note on his notebook was, 'Cut Mandella.' I was like, 'Aww. That's harsh.'"
Pratt had a notable role as ballet dancer Maureen in the 2000's "Center Stage," and also appeared in shows like "CSI" and "Masters of Sex." However, she decided not to pursue acting full-time. "It's kind of disappointing to have one's career peak in your mid-twenties and have it be a downhill slide since," she told BuzzFeed. Instead, she pursued a degree in business with a goal of earning her master's in occupational therapy. "I really love being in school right now. I would prefer to write an essay than [make] a movie," she said.
She was married to "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Kenneth Mitchell until he died from ALS in 2024; she has two children with him.
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell won an NAACP Award
Even with little screen time, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell made an impact playing sarcastic English teacher Mr. Morgan, humorously sending Kat to the principal's office for "pissing him off" and chiding Joey for being a jerk. Mitchell has stayed busy in the ensuing years, starring in "Fear the Walking Dead" and in over 100 episodes of "NCIS: New Orleans."
In 2001, Mitchell was in a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed, requiring him to use a wheelchair. "I just woke up three days later in the hospital," he told FullForce TV. Though he initially didn't know how to move on with his career, he said his friend Denzel Washington gave him the push he needed to keep trying. "The key thing I ask everybody all the time, man, is opportunity," Mitchell added. "Don't give me nothing. People with disabilities don't want you to give them anything, right? Give them a chance."
The hard work paid off: In 2010, Mitchell won the NAACP Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for portraying Chill Trainor in "Brothers." "I want to thank y'all, 'cause I know as long as y'all got legs, I'm always gonna walk," Mitchell said through tears in his acceptance speech.