Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are officially married after five years together. The happy couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, with both of her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, on hand to witness the special occasion. The country icon proudly confirmed his attendance with photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram, including a black-and-white shot of himself and Miley sharing a sweet father-daughter dance during the reception. The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker was joined by his A-lister girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, whom Billy Ray has been dating since 2025. But despite the seemingly joyful reunion, it appears that there may still be some lingering tension between Miley and her father.

On November 23, TMZ caught up with Billy Ray to ask him about the wedding. He shared a few thoughts about the newlyweds, but stopped short of confirming whether he had walked Miley down the aisle. Asked about his favorite part of the celebration, Billy Ray simply responded, "Oh, knowing that the love is gonna last forever." He later added, "And it was a beautiful ceremony." The answer actually came from Tish, who later revealed that she was the one who escorted Miley on Instagram. "So many amazing moments being your Mom , But nothing will ever compare to walking you down the aisle on your wedding day," Tish wrote.

This isn't entirely surprising since the former Disney star's relationship with her dad has been rocky ever since Miley's parents' divorce in 2022, which she acknowledged caused her a lot of pain. "I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own," Miley admitted to The New York Times in 2025. But, as the pop star reasoned, "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents."