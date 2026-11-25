Miley Cyrus' Drama With Dad Billy Ray Might Not Be Water Under The Bridge Just Yet
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are officially married after five years together. The happy couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, with both of her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, on hand to witness the special occasion. The country icon proudly confirmed his attendance with photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram, including a black-and-white shot of himself and Miley sharing a sweet father-daughter dance during the reception. The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker was joined by his A-lister girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, whom Billy Ray has been dating since 2025. But despite the seemingly joyful reunion, it appears that there may still be some lingering tension between Miley and her father.
On November 23, TMZ caught up with Billy Ray to ask him about the wedding. He shared a few thoughts about the newlyweds, but stopped short of confirming whether he had walked Miley down the aisle. Asked about his favorite part of the celebration, Billy Ray simply responded, "Oh, knowing that the love is gonna last forever." He later added, "And it was a beautiful ceremony." The answer actually came from Tish, who later revealed that she was the one who escorted Miley on Instagram. "So many amazing moments being your Mom , But nothing will ever compare to walking you down the aisle on your wedding day," Tish wrote.
This isn't entirely surprising since the former Disney star's relationship with her dad has been rocky ever since Miley's parents' divorce in 2022, which she acknowledged caused her a lot of pain. "I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own," Miley admitted to The New York Times in 2025. But, as the pop star reasoned, "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents."
Sources claimed there was no family tension during Miley Cyrus' wedding
Fortunately, it appears Miley Cyrus' wedding was a memorable weekend for everyone involved, with sources clarifying to Us Weekly that there was no sign of any drama or tension between the "Flowers" hitmaker and her parents. "Everyone got along really well, and Billy Ray and Elizabeth were great," one eyewitness detailed. "Miley was also really happy to have her dad there and be able to share the special weekend with him." Billy Ray Cyrus also gave a similar impression in his tribute post for Miley on November 23, gushing that he was overjoyed to be reunited with his family for such an important occasion. "I can't describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love," the country crooner enthused on Instagram. "@miley words can't begin to express how proud you make me every day... I'm the proudest dad alive!!"
The country star's girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, was reportedly instrumental in helping Miley and Billy Ray get on better terms leading up to the big day, with one insider claiming that the English actor was thrilled to be there and "was mingling with everyone throughout the weekend." They added that Miley and her siblings are genuinely fond of Hurley and really appreciate the positive influence she's had on their dad. Another source dished to People that the "Austin Powers" star was simply honored to be part of it. Overall, it was a perfect day for Miley. "The most special part was seeing Miley's family all come together to celebrate her. They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day," the insider noted simply. And it seems like they succeeded.