Are Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Compatible? We Asked An Expert
On paper, the glamorous British star Elizabeth Hurley and American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus appear to be a totally mismatched couple. The pair hard-launched their relationship in April 2025 when they made a joint post on Instagram that showed the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer planting a kiss on Hurley's cheek. Many were outright shocked to see the "Austin Powers" star wind up with her new beau. The pair initially met working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which was filmed just before Billy Ray split from Tish Cyrus after nearly 30 years together in April 2022. After filming, they became friends, and Billy Ray quickly moved on to a romance with fellow singer Firerose, which led to a whirlwind engagement and eventually a divorce in May 2024. Just a year later, he was officially dating Hurley. Similar to the fans who were surprised to see the pair, NickiSwift wondered how compatible Hurley and Cyrus are, so we reached out to an expert to weigh in.
Teresha Young, multi-award-winning International Wellness & Relationship Coach, explained how Hurley and Billy Ray's connection transcended surface-level differences. "They've both experienced significant life transitions and personal challenges, which can often create a deeper level of emotional understanding within a relationship," Young said, referring to how both have been single parents (Hurley's son looks exactly like her, and Cyrus has six kids of his own).
The relationship expert also noted that the country singer and the "Serving Sara" actor have much more in common than most fans realized. "A love for country living, music, and film may not sound groundbreaking, yet those shared lifestyle preferences can play a bigger role in compatibility than people expect," Young said. We also asked the relationship guru if she thinks Hurley and Billy Ray's relationship has the potential to go the distance.
Laughter is an integral part of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship
There may have been obvious red flags in Billy Ray Cyrus' marriages, but he and Elizabeth Hurley seem to be a great fit — despite their aesthetic dissimilarities. After taking their relationship public, the "Could've Been Me" artist spoke about meeting his girlfriend. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot," Billy Ray told People in April 2025. He recognized how the two seemed incompatible at a glance. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different," he said, while adding that Hurley unexpectedly sent him a supportive text message when news broke that he and Tish had split.
Relationship expert Teresha Young found that to be a telling sign that they're a surprisingly perfect fit. "There's a clear sense of laughter, ease, and emotional support between them," Young told NickiSwift. "Shared humour helps build connection, and feeling emotionally safe with someone is what allows that connection to grow over time," she added.
As for "The Royals" actor and Cyrus staying together long-term, Young explained that many signs point to Hurley and Cyrus being partners for years to come. "For one, their connection appears to have developed over time, rather than being instant," Young said. "That kind of progression often creates a more grounded foundation, where both people have had the space to get to know each other beyond first impressions.