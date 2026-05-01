Are Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Compatible? We Asked An Expert

On paper, the glamorous British star Elizabeth Hurley and American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus appear to be a totally mismatched couple. The pair hard-launched their relationship in April 2025 when they made a joint post on Instagram that showed the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer planting a kiss on Hurley's cheek. Many were outright shocked to see the "Austin Powers" star wind up with her new beau. The pair initially met working on the movie "Christmas in Paradise," which was filmed just before Billy Ray split from Tish Cyrus after nearly 30 years together in April 2022. After filming, they became friends, and Billy Ray quickly moved on to a romance with fellow singer Firerose, which led to a whirlwind engagement and eventually a divorce in May 2024. Just a year later, he was officially dating Hurley. Similar to the fans who were surprised to see the pair, NickiSwift wondered how compatible Hurley and Cyrus are, so we reached out to an expert to weigh in.

Teresha Young, multi-award-winning International Wellness & Relationship Coach, explained how Hurley and Billy Ray's connection transcended surface-level differences. "They've both experienced significant life transitions and personal challenges, which can often create a deeper level of emotional understanding within a relationship," Young said, referring to how both have been single parents (Hurley's son looks exactly like her, and Cyrus has six kids of his own).

The relationship expert also noted that the country singer and the "Serving Sara" actor have much more in common than most fans realized. "A love for country living, music, and film may not sound groundbreaking, yet those shared lifestyle preferences can play a bigger role in compatibility than people expect," Young said. We also asked the relationship guru if she thinks Hurley and Billy Ray's relationship has the potential to go the distance.