Red Flags In Billy Ray And Tish Cyrus' Marriage We Missed

When Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus announced that they were getting divorced in 2022, it was hardly a surprise — though there's a good chance many didn't believe they'd go through with it. After all, the couple had filed twice before, only to reconcile soon after. This time, however, they meant it. With all the red flags they exhibited during their time together, it was definitely for the best.

Billy Ray and Tish's relationship began way back in 1991. At the time, his first marriage to Cindy Smith was coming to an end, and he'd even had a relationship with someone else. However, as Tish recounted in a 2004 interview with ABC, that relationship hadn't exactly had the cleanest of breaks. He learned that his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Luckey, was pregnant. Speaking to ABC, Tish explained how she found out. "He came to me and just, you know, said that we needed to talk and he immediately thought that I would leave," she recounted. The kicker was, Tish was pregnant too, with Miley Cyrus.

Despite that rocky start, the couple stayed together, and would remain married for close to 30 years before announcing the divorce they'd ultimately go through with. However, that's not to say their relationship was the picture of marital bliss.