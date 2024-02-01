We Can't Stop Staring At Noah Cyrus' Transformation

The following article includes references to mental health issues, domestic violence, drug use, and self-harm.

It's often difficult for children to grow up with famous parents, but Noah Cyrus was hit with a double whammy. When she was six years old, her older sister transformed into teen megastar Hannah Montana, the rare performer who got to have the best of both worlds. But for Noah, being both an average kid and an entertainer was never really an option.

While Miley Cyrus pursued a career as an ever-evolving pop star after her Disney Channel graduation, Noah gradually gravitated toward the country genre. It's what originally made her surname synonymous with music that leaves a mark on pop culture — and Noah thinks that her dad, "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, might be partially responsible for the themes of tears and heartbreak that are so prevalent in her melancholy music. "I remember the first song he ever taught me was 'Seasons in the Sun' by Terry Jacks," Noah recalled to The Telegraph. "We sang it together. It's a really depressing song: I guess that's what started my 'sad' songwriting." However, she doesn't sing the same style of country music as Billy Ray; it's like comparing a Stetson Open Road to Kacey Musgrave's light-up "space cowboy hat." (Noah once told Forbes that she wants to be "a musical alien," so this comparison is apt.) Of her famous family members, Noah told Coveteur, "We might share the same DNA, we might be blood, but we're so different." And, her dramatic transformation is definitely proof positive of this.