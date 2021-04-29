Poll Reveals What 71% Of People Thought Of Biden's Speech

"It's good to be back," President Joe Biden said during his first presidential address to congress, before launching into a speech in which he celebrated his administration's successes and presented plans for the future of his presidency. "Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity. About rebuilding a nation, revitalizing our democracy and winning the future for America," he continued on April 28, via a transcript provided by ABC News. And that he did!

As reported by CNN, a poll conducted by SSRS found that 71% of Americans felt more "optimistic" after tuning into the speech — a statistic that blows his predecessor's stats out of the water. It's reported that former President Donald Trump's first congressional address only left 57% of Americans with a renewed sense of enthusiasm. The poll also found that a whopping 73% of Americans said that the new plans that Biden laid out would shift the country on an upward trajectory.

But what specific parts of Biden's speech really resonated with the American people? Keep reading after the jump to find out.