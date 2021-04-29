Why T-Pain Flat Out Ignored Dozens Of Celebrities' Messages

T-Pain is known for pioneering the use of Auto-Tune in his songs, but it seems like the musician's grasp of technology doesn't extend to his own DMs.

On April 28, T-Pain publicly apologized to everyone he's left on read over the past couple of years, sharing a video in which he explains why he never replied to celebrities like Viola Davis and Diplo. "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," he wrote in the clip, which shows him scrolling through hundreds of unopened messages.

In his caption, the "I'm Sprung" singer called himself "dumb" and asked how he could make it up to everyone he's ignored. "I swear!! I'm just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting?" T-Pain joked.

Fans were quick to point out that the "Masked Singer" winner, who has been open about the struggles he has faced in his career, might have missed out on a number of big opportunities, given that there were some pretty impressive names on the list.