Nicole Kidman's Latest Photos As Lucille Ball Are Causing A Stir

Nicole Kidman is playing Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film "Meet the Ricardos," which follows a crisis in Ball and Arnaz's marriage. Fans have been anxious to see the Oscar winner as the legendary comedian for months now. Now the wait is over, and the reaction is ... well, it's not great.

Photos were released from the Los Angeles set of "Meet the Ricardos," revealing Kidman in a red wig as Ball, and some fans feel vindicated in their opinion Kidman is wrong for the iconic role. One fan exclaimed on Twitter, "This looks like Nicole Kidman as Marcia Cross as Lucille Ball." Not everyone was critical of the casting choice, and one fan wrote on Instagram, "I'm really excited about this! They look good." Over on Twitter, a fan wrote, "I mean, Nicole Kidman doesn't have to look like Lucille Ball for her to do a good job in this role. And there's really no reason to pretend they look alike."

However, those excited about Nicole Kidman as Ball are definitely in the minority. Many feel another actor was absolutely born to play Lucille Ball — we reveal who after the jump.