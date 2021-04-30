What's Really Going On With The Lady Gaga Dognapping Case Now?

Lady Gaga leads an über glamorous life, but like many of us, she adores her pets. When her beloved French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were stolen from dog walker Ryan Fischer in February 2021, the pop star was "beside herself," according to Entertainment Tonight. Per TMZ, "one gunman — and possibly more" reportedly targeted Fischer as he walked the dogs in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Fischer was threatened at gunpoint and shot. Then, the gunman made off with Koji and Gustav. Lady Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, "[ran] away but was later recovered," per TMZ. "My heart is sick and I'm praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram at the time. She offered $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs and praised Fischer as "a hero."

Thankfully, the two missing dogs were found days later by a woman who recognized them from the media attention, per TMZ. Initially, the woman was determined to have "no involvement in the dognapping," but circumstances seem to have changed. As of April 29, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five people in connection with the dognapping, including Jennifer McBride who reportedly returned the stolen dogs.

Here are the case's latest developments.