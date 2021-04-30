Little Mix Reveal That They Go To Therapy Together

British girl group Little Mix graced the digital cover of EUPHORIA. magazine in April 2021, and got real in the accompanying cover story. The chart-topping stars, who were formed as a four piece, rose to fame after winning "The X Factor" in 2011. However, after original member Jesy Nelson left the group, they decided to carry on as a trio. The news of Nelson leaving came in December 2020 after she shared an Instagram post. "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health," Nelson wrote, adding, "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process," she continued. "So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."

Since Nelson's departure, the remaining three members — Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards — have continued to promote their latest album, "Confetti," which was originally released with Nelson. In their interview with EUPHORIA., the BRIT Award winners admitted that they have had to "adapt" after losing a member.

