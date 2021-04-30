Little Mix Reveal That They Go To Therapy Together
British girl group Little Mix graced the digital cover of EUPHORIA. magazine in April 2021, and got real in the accompanying cover story. The chart-topping stars, who were formed as a four piece, rose to fame after winning "The X Factor" in 2011. However, after original member Jesy Nelson left the group, they decided to carry on as a trio. The news of Nelson leaving came in December 2020 after she shared an Instagram post. "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health," Nelson wrote, adding, "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."
"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process," she continued. "So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."
Since Nelson's departure, the remaining three members — Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards — have continued to promote their latest album, "Confetti," which was originally released with Nelson. In their interview with EUPHORIA., the BRIT Award winners admitted that they have had to "adapt" after losing a member.
Little Mix are 'each other's support system'
In Little Mix's digital cover story for EUPHORIA. magazine, they explained how TikTok helped their single "Sweet Melody" climb to the top of the charts. "I just think it's a really positive platform," Perrie Edwards said. "And I think everyone goes on it to have fun and everyone has a laugh." However, they admitted that other social media platforms have had an impact on their mental health.
"I'm starting to feel like for me, personally, Twitter can feel like quite a toxic space," Jade Thirlwall expressed, adding, "So I keep going through stages of deleting it for a week before going back on again." She continued, "Everyone's kind of out for blood a bit at the minute on social media it seems. I never really go on Twitter and then come off it feeling any better about myself."
That being said, Little Mix is determined not to let the online hate get them down. In fact, they told the outlet that they go to therapy individually and as a group. "We love going to therapy together," Edwards admitted. "We also have each other, which is huge. We're each other's support system in a way because we're sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other."
In April 2021, the group released a new version of their single "Confetti" with rapper Saweetie and plan to promote their new music on tour. "The fans definitely keep us going during all the s**t times, but, we're going to be on a stage soon having the best time ever," Edwards revealed.