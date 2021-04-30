Elliot Page Opens Up About His Advocacy In First TV Interview After Coming Out As Transgender

Since coming out as transgender in a December 2020 tweet, Elliot Page has opened up more and more about this life-changing revelation to the media. In his March/April 2021 profile with Time magazine, Page shared intimate details about his journey, including the decision to get top surgery. The procedure — also sometimes referred to as "masculinizing chest surgery" – removes breast tissue to "achieve a more masculine or flat appearance," per Heathline.

"It has completely changed my life," Page told the outlet. In the interview, he also revealed he first "felt like a boy" around the age of nine after getting a short haircut. "I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday," Page recalled, adding that he had a hard time seeing photos of himself amid "endless primping, red carpets and magazine spread." He noted, "I just never recognized myself."

Page's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+'s "The Oprah Conversation" — which aired in late April 2021 — marked his first TV interview since coming out, and offered up more insight into the actor's feelings, thought processes, and transgender advocacy along his transformative journey since his momentous announcement. As an exclusive People clip from the interview revealed, Page did not hold back with the Queen of All Media.