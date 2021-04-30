Why Rachel Hollis Is In Hot Water Over Her Latest Comments

If you find yourself flipping through lifestyle books, then you are familiar with Rachel Hollis, author of the acclaimed "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing." According to her website, she aims "to give you tools and show you what's possible for your one and only life."

The success of "Girl, Wash Your Face" thrust Hollis into the spotlight and her brand Hollis Co. grew exponentially with the release of journals, planners, and her daily livestream, "Start Today," according to The New York Times. In 2019, Hollis was soon a fixture on the motivational speaker circuit, netting between $100,000 and $200,000 for each gig. The brand continued to grow, and Hollis basically became an Instagram influencer in 2020 — in addition to hosting her Rise conferences for women.

However, ex-employees paint a different picture of the sunny woman who dishes out positivity online. Former executive assistant Ali Mudano said her boss evolved, and not in a good way. "When Rachel wrote her books, she was a mom struggling through it like the rest of her base, it was authentic," she said, per the NYT. "But at some point in her rising stardom, it shifted from her wanting to be relatable to her wanting to exist in a different category."

It seems that fans are not loving the new Hollis. Keep reading to see she's getting backlash from fans over an April incident.