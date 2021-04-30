The Real Meaning Behind Rod Wave's 'Tombstone'

Rapper Rod Wave's "Tombstone" reveals the harsh reality of being Black in America. Born Rodarious Green, the artist has been steadily climbing the charts with his "SoulFly" album, released in March 2021. The Florida native's third studio album spawned his first No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart the following month and logged "the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2021" to date, reported Billboard. It also marked a huge moment for a man who's struggled to find his purpose in life.

"I feel like before music, I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I didn't know where I was going to end up. I was scared to even have people depending on me," he told Billboard in 2020. "But now, I'm making music and actually living life and being the one that people depend on. It feels good. It gives me a reason to wake up. It gave me a purpose. It made me want to live and have kids. Live and see 50, 60. Because before music, I was ready to crash out."

Rod Wave's endeavors have certainly connected with his growing fan base, and "Tombstone" is one of the tracks keeping this album on repeat. Keep reading to find out what the powerful ballad really means.