The Tragic Death Of Olympia Dukakis

Olympia Dukakis, the actor best known for her Oscar-winning role in the 1987 film "Moonstruck," as well as for her performance as Anna Madrigal in both the original 1993 miniseries adaptation of the San Francisco-based book series "Tales of the City," along with its 2019 Netflix reboot, has died at the age of 89. As publications like The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on May 1, the news of Dukakis' death was first announced by her brother, Apollo, who delivered the somber news through a Facebook post. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis," read the statement, referring to her husband, Louis Zorich, who died in 2018. As of the time of this writing, it is unclear as to what the source of her failing health was.

Dukakis, whose entertainment career spanned nearly six decades, became a household name later in life upon the release of "Moonstruck," in which she stared opposite the iconic multi-hyphenate Cher and actor Nicolas Cage. But despite her years-long journey to get to that point, what preceded it and what followed after her Academy Award win speaks volumes to how Dukakis will be remembered more for her life than her death. Keep on scrolling to find out about it.