The Truth About Olympia Dukakis' Husband, Louis Zorich

After the death of "Moonstruck" star Olympia Dukakis death at 89, some remember her husband, Louis Zorich. The celebrity couple was married for more than 55 years before Zorich died at age 93 in 2018. Dukakis' brother confirmed the "Steel Magnolia" star's death on Facebook and mentioned Zorich.

Apollo Dukakis posted, "My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich]." According to Deadline, the long-married celebrity couple shared a daughter Christina Zorich, sons Peter and Stefan Zorich, and four grandchildren.

Both Zorich and Dukakis started in theatre before gaining fame as actors. Dukakis had more than 120 acting credits to her name, and according to The New York Times, Zorich was "a busy actor" who worked into his 90s. Keep reading to learn more about Dukakis' husband Zorich.