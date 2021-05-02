The Truth About The Relationship Between Justin Bieber And Chance The Rapper

Justin Bieber recalled a "sad" time of his life when he "lost control" of his "vision for [his] career" in an April 2021 interview with GQ, and his friend Chance the Rapper chimed in to reveal how both stars looked to drugs after gaining fame and fortune. "We were both young with a lot of influence and a lot more money than somebody our age should probably have," Chance told the outlet. "And we were both living in L.A. and just kind of... I don't even know how to describe it without making it sound bad." Bieber went further, revealing, "It was like I had all this success and it was still like: 'I'm still sad, and I'm still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues... the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through."

In August 2016, Chance the Rapper opened up to GQ about his own struggles with drugs after the release of his 2013 album, "Acid Rap." The Chicago native told the outlet, "I had the pool. I had the movie theater. I had the basketball court. I was doing it real big. I was Xanned out every f***ing day."

Chance has talked about his struggles with drug use in his music, too. In "Finish Line / Drown" from 2016's "Coloring Book," he says, "Last year got addicted to Xans / Suffocated my name and started to miss my chance." It wasn't until the "Blessings" artist moved back to Chicago that he kicked his addiction and became a family man.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).