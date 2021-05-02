The Truth About The Relationship Between Justin Bieber And Chance The Rapper
The friendship between pop artist Justin Bieber and Chicago native Chance the Rapper has grown stronger and stronger over the years — you could almost say it "feels so holy."
The artists joined forces in 2020 for their single "Holy," which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3, but the popular single wasn't the first time Bieber and Chance have brought their talents together. Per Billboard, the duo first collaborated on "Confident" from Bieber's 2013 album "Journals."
"Chance is one of my good friends, I consider him a brother," said Bieber in a behind-the-scenes Billboard video for the duo's "Holy." "I asked him if there was anything on his heart that he wanted to share on this record, and he was like, 'Yeah, I would love to.'" But for Bieber and Chance, their 'brotherhood' goes beyond just the music studio. The two have been through plenty of ups and downs together, from drug use to finding their faith in God and each embarking on marriage.
Chance the Rapper called Justin Bieber his 'best friend'
In a December 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Chance the Rapper revealed his side of the story about how, exactly, his pal Justin Bieber got him to collaborate on "Holy," giving insight into how their marriages have played a role in their friendships.
"He called me...you know, me and Justin have a bunch of songs together and he's one of my best friends," said the "Coloring Book" artist (via The Daily Mail). "He hit me up...and was like, 'Yo I got this brand new song. I don't care about the old records, I wanna make another song,' and I was like, 'All right, I'm down to make as many as you want.'"
The duo's single "Holy" touches on their shared faith in God while celebrating their marriages, with lyrics like, "Runnin' to the altar like a track star / Can't wait another second / On God." Speaking on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Chance further confirmed the meaning, telling DeGeneres, "Me and Justin are close. We're a year apart, we got married at the same age, kinda like gone through a lot of that stuff together." Chance also shared that "the song was about the relationship with our wives, the relationship with our faith." For both Bieber and Chance, their faith came after hitting a low point when both artists experimented with drugs.
Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper struggled with drugs
Justin Bieber recalled a "sad" time of his life when he "lost control" of his "vision for [his] career" in an April 2021 interview with GQ, and his friend Chance the Rapper chimed in to reveal how both stars looked to drugs after gaining fame and fortune. "We were both young with a lot of influence and a lot more money than somebody our age should probably have," Chance told the outlet. "And we were both living in L.A. and just kind of... I don't even know how to describe it without making it sound bad." Bieber went further, revealing, "It was like I had all this success and it was still like: 'I'm still sad, and I'm still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues... the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through."
In August 2016, Chance the Rapper opened up to GQ about his own struggles with drugs after the release of his 2013 album, "Acid Rap." The Chicago native told the outlet, "I had the pool. I had the movie theater. I had the basketball court. I was doing it real big. I was Xanned out every f***ing day."
Chance has talked about his struggles with drug use in his music, too. In "Finish Line / Drown" from 2016's "Coloring Book," he says, "Last year got addicted to Xans / Suffocated my name and started to miss my chance." It wasn't until the "Blessings" artist moved back to Chicago that he kicked his addiction and became a family man.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Justin Bieber calls Chance the Rapper to "talk about Jesus"
Both Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber were able to overcome their "unresolved issues" and find refuge in their faith, which has brought the artists closer together. "Both of us, our secret sauce is Jesus," said Chance about his friend in an April 2021 interview with GQ. "Justin doesn't fake the funk. He goes to Jesus with his problems, he goes to Jesus with his successes. He calls me just to talk about Jesus."
"I feel like, me and Justin, the thing that attracted a lot of people to us is that we've been blessed," Chance said to GQ. We've been anointed. But the most successes usually come out of you when you use those talents for God."
Bieber and Chance the Rapper join other celebrities like Chris Pratt and Kanye West, who've been open about their Christian faith. Embracing their belief in God helped the two singers turn a new leaf in their personal and professional lives, and it's bonded them for life.