The Tragic Death Of Maria Menounos' Mom

Maria Menounos shared on social media that her mom died while the family was celebrating Greek Easter. The television personality uploaded a black-and-white Instagram picture of her laying in bed next to her mother, Litsa Menounos, on May 2. She wrote: "RIP mom. God loved her so much he took her on greek easter." Maria also wrote (in Greek), "Christ is risen mom," as both her parents were Greek immigrants.

Litsa had been battling stage 4 brain cancer for almost five years, but her health took a turn for the worse in November 2020 after she was hospitalized for COVID-19, along with her husband, per People. Maria then flew out to Connecticut from Los Angeles with her husband Keven Undergaro to care for her parents.

Just 16 hours before Maria shared the sad news of her mom's death, she uploaded an image of her holding a candle at a Greek Easter service. "Watching st. Marks in boca w/mom online & even got to light a candle through their site," she wrote. But since revealing the news, the former E! News host has been inundated with heartfelt fan and celeb support. "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Ross Matthews, who also lost his mother last year, expressed condolences, saying, "I am here if you need anything," while actor Zoe Saldana said, "We send you so much love." Meanwhile, her former E! News colleague Catt Sadler sweetly paid tribute to them both and commented, "I know one thing for certain — your mother knew the most extraordinary love there ever was to know because of you."