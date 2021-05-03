Jennifer Lopez Was Joined On Stage In Her Latest Concert By A Special Guest

As previously reported by PR Newswire, Global Citizen announced they would be hosting a global broadcast and streaming special to help give the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone and to inspire others to feel confident about getting it. The event called "VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World" was pre-recorded on May 2, 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be streamed all around the world on May 8, 2021.

Viewers will see pop-culture phenomenon Selena Gomez host the event, while the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and J Balvin will take to the stage and perform. Unsurprisingly, J-Lo put on a show-stopping performance. According to The Daily Mail, the singer and actor performed three different times and rocked three different ensembles.

As reported by the publication, Jennifer was wearing a bodysuit that featured jeweled tassels and feathers for her first appearance. She styled her long blonde locks down with a middle part and looked very glamorous for the occasion. She also sang a rendition of a well-known song while unexpectedly sharing the stage with her mom, Lupe Lopez. Keep reading to find out more about the heartfelt moment.