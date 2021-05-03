The TMI Joke Ree Drummond Made About Her Daughter's Wedding

Ree Drummond has let slip a funny little detail about her eldest daughter on the night of her wedding. "The Pioneer Woman" celebrated her daughter Alex's wedding to Mauricio Scott on May 1 at the family's sprawling ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, per People. Initially, the celebrity cook was concerned about strong winds, but judging by her social media content, the huge wedding was a breeze. An array of Instagram Stories show the whole Drummond family happily in attendance, including father of the bride Ladd, and their three younger children — Paige, 21, Jamar, 18, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16.

Despite being hosted at the family ranch, marquees and decorations set up at the property could easily be mistaken for a world-class venue as the pair tied the knot in a flower-filled setting with elegant greenery draped across the ceiling, per Today. Drummond previously opened up via blog post about Alex's decision to wed at the family home, saying it just felt like the "right place" for her.

As the night went on, guests enjoyed live music and glow-in-the-dark shots, per The Sun. But, of course, when it came to the meals, the Food Network host certainly had a say ... and put on quite the display. Attendees feasted on two six-tiered wedding cakes, custom cookies, a main course of beef tenderloin filet with charred vegetables, and a decadent macaroni cheese with seven different cheeses, per People.

But food was not the only thing Drummond dished out, as she provided perhaps a little too much insight into her eldest daughter's origins.