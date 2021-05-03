The TMI Joke Ree Drummond Made About Her Daughter's Wedding
Ree Drummond has let slip a funny little detail about her eldest daughter on the night of her wedding. "The Pioneer Woman" celebrated her daughter Alex's wedding to Mauricio Scott on May 1 at the family's sprawling ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, per People. Initially, the celebrity cook was concerned about strong winds, but judging by her social media content, the huge wedding was a breeze. An array of Instagram Stories show the whole Drummond family happily in attendance, including father of the bride Ladd, and their three younger children — Paige, 21, Jamar, 18, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16.
Despite being hosted at the family ranch, marquees and decorations set up at the property could easily be mistaken for a world-class venue as the pair tied the knot in a flower-filled setting with elegant greenery draped across the ceiling, per Today. Drummond previously opened up via blog post about Alex's decision to wed at the family home, saying it just felt like the "right place" for her.
As the night went on, guests enjoyed live music and glow-in-the-dark shots, per The Sun. But, of course, when it came to the meals, the Food Network host certainly had a say ... and put on quite the display. Attendees feasted on two six-tiered wedding cakes, custom cookies, a main course of beef tenderloin filet with charred vegetables, and a decadent macaroni cheese with seven different cheeses, per People.
But food was not the only thing Drummond dished out, as she provided perhaps a little too much insight into her eldest daughter's origins.
Ree Drummond revealed how she conceived her daughter during her wedding
While it's custom for the maid of honor to reveal embarrassing information about the bride, Ree Drummond also stepped in as she joked on Instagram about how her 23-year-old daughter Alex came to be. Before the ceremony, Drummond wrote: "Our honeymoon baby is getting married tonight. (TMI?)," with the tears of joy emoji. The picture accompanying the caption showed her sitting next to husband Ladd, which revealed her spouse's neck brace.
Back in March, Ladd and her 21-year-old nephew Caleb were involved in a collision while fighting a grass fire on their Oklahoma ranch. Drummond opened up about the harrowing experience on a blog post, explaining Ladd broke his neck, but was lucky to be alive. "He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex's wedding...but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex's wedding," Drummond wrote.
However, Ladd appeared to be in good spirits on the day of his daughter's wedding as Drummond shared a sweet picture of them together and captioned it: "Love you, Ladd. (A lot)." The bride and groom looked equally besotted with each other in a series of images re-posted to their Instagram Stories, showing them dancing, kissing, and flexing their wedding rings. Alex met Mauricio Scott during their freshman year at Texas A&M University and after several years of dating got engaged in August 2020, per Today. Congrats to the happy couple!