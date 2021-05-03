Did Justin Hartley Get Married Again?

"This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley is sparking marriage rumors less than two years after he filed from divorce from his now-ex-wife, Chrishell Stause. Hartley, who was married to his first wife, Lindsay Hartley, from 2004 until 2012, and his second wife, Stause, from 2017 through 2021 — when their divorce was finalized, according to Us Weekly — has been dating Sofia Pernas since 2020. As Good Housekeeping reports, Hartley and Pernas met while working together on the set of "The Young and the Restless" back in 2015. The two apparently became friends, only to take their relationship to the next level a few years later.

In May 2020, TMZ posted a photo of Hartley and Pernas locking lips in Los Angeles, and, within a few days, People magazine reported that the two had been dating for "several weeks." At the time, a source told the outlet that the couple had been "spending a lot of time at his house," and that "they look very happy" together. Flash forward to May 2021, and there seems to be some indication that Hartley and Pernas tied the knot. Keep reading to find out why these rumors have surfaced.