Did Justin Hartley Get Married Again?
"This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley is sparking marriage rumors less than two years after he filed from divorce from his now-ex-wife, Chrishell Stause. Hartley, who was married to his first wife, Lindsay Hartley, from 2004 until 2012, and his second wife, Stause, from 2017 through 2021 — when their divorce was finalized, according to Us Weekly — has been dating Sofia Pernas since 2020. As Good Housekeeping reports, Hartley and Pernas met while working together on the set of "The Young and the Restless" back in 2015. The two apparently became friends, only to take their relationship to the next level a few years later.
In May 2020, TMZ posted a photo of Hartley and Pernas locking lips in Los Angeles, and, within a few days, People magazine reported that the two had been dating for "several weeks." At the time, a source told the outlet that the couple had been "spending a lot of time at his house," and that "they look very happy" together. Flash forward to May 2021, and there seems to be some indication that Hartley and Pernas tied the knot. Keep reading to find out why these rumors have surfaced.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas were both wearing rings during a recent outing
Paparazzi caught Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas out and about in Malibu, California, on May 1. According to photos obtained by Page Six, both of the actors appeared to be wearing rings on their left ring fingers. The couple "happily showed some PDA as they kicked back on the sand with pals and drinks. Hartley, whose ring looked red, and Pernas, whose ring was silver in color, looked fashionably coordinated in rolled-up jeans and sunglasses," the outlet reports.
Hartley and Pernas have kept their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible. The two went Instagram official on New Year's Day 2021, with Hartley acknowledging the relationship for the first time on social media. He hasn't posted anything about Pernas since then. If the two chose to secretly marry, they probably want to keep their decision as private as possible, given the way they've handled the press when it comes to their personal relationship. It's no surprise that neither Hartley nor Pernas had spoken out about the rumors at the time of this writing.