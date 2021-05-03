Timothée Chalamet Has An Exciting New Gig

The Met Gala is returning this year, and there's some interesting names attached to the co-hosting duties. Vogue's annual Met Gala with the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, N.Y. has been deemed the "fashion Oscars" by many, according to Page Six, and the invite-only, ultra-luxe party is already sold out for this year. After Vogue announced that last year's event was being canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions, fashion enthusiasts and A-listers began to look forward to this year's festivities and wondered what the verdict would be for "fashion's biggest night out," according to Vogue.

Vogue finally announced this year's theme and some details in April 2021. The Met Gala theme is centered on American fashion. The gala will be held on September 13, 2021 while part one of the exhibition titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" will officially open to the public on September 18, 2021, reported Elle. The next year's gala is a continuation of the American fashion theme with the gala being held on May 2, 2022 ahead of part two of the exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

But aside from the details of two years of epic parties, let's see who's co-chairing the Met Gala.