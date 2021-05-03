Will Smith Gets 'Real' With Fans About His Thoughts On His Body

Will Smith just went viral on Instagram due to a surprising admission he made about his looks. Of course, Smith is widely known for his film career — and that includes his appearance. In fact, it's his job to look a certain way for roles.

Smith detailed his intense workout regime for the 2016 film "Suicide Squad," revealing that training was so rigorous that he tore a leg muscle. "It was really scary to be in that position," he told Men's Journal. "When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore. I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."

Smith also explained that he stuck to a strict diet for the part, and usually ate a grilled chicken breast with broccoli and a sweet potato for dinner. Carbs were forbidden on Christmas, and "it was terrible," according to Smith.

In Smith's latest Instagram post, he once again spoke about his weight.