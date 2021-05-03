What We Know About Cat Cora's Divorce

Although celebrity chef Cat Cora and her wife, Nicole Ehrlich, who works as a record producer executive, were only married for three years, it appears there was trouble in paradise. Ehrlich went ahead with divorce proceedings and filed for divorce from the TV cook in Los Angeles County Courts on April 30, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. Although she has yet to speak out on the matter, this isn't her first experience with divorce.

She previously shared the news of her 2015 split in a statement to People, telling the outlet, "It is with great sadness, that after 17 years, a tremendous amount work, careful consideration and heavy hearts, my wife and I have mutually decided to no longer remain married. In love, there is a season, a reason and a lifetime."

With her second divorce, it looks like Cora is trying to stay optimistic. Despite holding back about her split, she took to Instagram on May 1 and shared an inspiring quote about change. "'When we resist change, it's called suffering. But when we can completely let go and not struggle against it, when we can embrace the groundlessness of our situation and settle into its dynamic quality, that's called enlightenment.' -Pema Chödrön." Her fans cheered on her positivity, one commenting, "Sharing your struggles is empowering others to keep working towards the future! Thank you!" It looks like Cora is staying calm, and collected despite her split.