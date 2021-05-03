What We Know About Cat Cora's Divorce
It looks like "Iron Chef" star Cat Cora and her wife, Nicole Ehrlich, are dunzo after three years of marriage. The couple first started dating in 2017 and later made things official at a beautiful wedding ceremony on April 21, 2018 at Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, California, per People.
"Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends," Cora told US Weekly at the time. "To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect day!"
Prior to Cora's union with Ehrlich, she and her longtime partner Jennifer welcomed four sons via in vitro fertilization ahead of their split in 2015. As for Ehrlich, she has two sons of her own with her ex-partner Rosa, per People. Keep scrolling for more details about Cora's shocking divorce news.
Cat Cora is staying calm amid divorce
Although celebrity chef Cat Cora and her wife, Nicole Ehrlich, who works as a record producer executive, were only married for three years, it appears there was trouble in paradise. Ehrlich went ahead with divorce proceedings and filed for divorce from the TV cook in Los Angeles County Courts on April 30, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. Although she has yet to speak out on the matter, this isn't her first experience with divorce.
She previously shared the news of her 2015 split in a statement to People, telling the outlet, "It is with great sadness, that after 17 years, a tremendous amount work, careful consideration and heavy hearts, my wife and I have mutually decided to no longer remain married. In love, there is a season, a reason and a lifetime."
With her second divorce, it looks like Cora is trying to stay optimistic. Despite holding back about her split, she took to Instagram on May 1 and shared an inspiring quote about change. "'When we resist change, it's called suffering. But when we can completely let go and not struggle against it, when we can embrace the groundlessness of our situation and settle into its dynamic quality, that's called enlightenment.' -Pema Chödrön." Her fans cheered on her positivity, one commenting, "Sharing your struggles is empowering others to keep working towards the future! Thank you!" It looks like Cora is staying calm, and collected despite her split.