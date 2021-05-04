What Melinda Gates Called Her Marriage To Bill

Melinda Gates, who once called herself "incredibly lucky" to be married to husband Bill Gates, has now changed her tune after filing for divorce from the tech billionaire. The couple announced their split on their respective social media accounts on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, writing that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." The pair met back at a Microsoft work dinner in 1987, where Melinda was a product manager and Bill was co-founder and CEO, per 9 News. The two married in Hawaii in 1994 and had three children — Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 19 — which they acknowledged as being "incredible" in their joint split statement.

Melinda has previously opened up about her marriage to the world's second richest man (Jeff Bezos knocked him off the pedestal in 2017) in her 2019 autobiography, "The Moment of Life." At the time, she told The Sunday Times how "hard" it was to get the balance right between "work and family life," but said, in spite of it all, they eventually achieved "total equality," per USA Today. And when it comes to their divorce proceedings, the billionaire pair also seem to have a mutual understanding about their finances and assets, despite having no prenup per the New York Post.

Court documents show that Melinda and Bill have a "separation agreement," which is signed at the end of the marriage and outlines the terms of the split. While everything appears to be amicable on the surface, legal papers also revealed the reason behind Melinda's petition for divorce.