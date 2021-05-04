What The Updated Chapters Of Finding Freedom Will Contain About Meghan And Harry
If you keep tabs on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, then you'll probably want to read "Finding Freedom" — if you haven't already! The book, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, includes details on the couple's decision to step back from royal life, as well as information about their courtship, the birth of their son Archie and more. The book was published on August 11, 2020 and was instantly a bestseller with 31,000 copies sold in the UK just five days after its release, according to Nielsen Book (via Daily Mail).
Besides digging into their lives as senior royals, the book also gave fans an inside look at what Prince William really thought of Meghan. He allegedly told Harry to take "as much time" as he needed to get to know his future wife before proposing, per the outlet. "Finding Freedom" also touched on the relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton, saying that Meghan was "disappointed" that Kate wasn't "welcoming enough."
Now, following Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, "Finding Freedom" is getting an update, and fans are curious about the new chapters. Keep reading for more details.
The "Finding Freedom" updates will be juicy
An updated version of "Finding Freedom" is set for an August 5 release, and the new chapters promise to be "extremely telling" about the rift between Prince Harry and the royal family, according to Daily Mail. A royal expert told the outlet that the updated version could reportedly ruin any reconciliation attempts. Talk about drama!
The new chapters will address the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, rumors that Meghan bullied royal staff members, and Prince Philip's death, according to The Sunday Times. Their Netflix and Spotify deals will also be discussed, in addition to their new life in California and why Queen Elizabeth stripped the couple of their royal patronages. Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," emphasized that if the book put the royal family in a negative light or revealed the conversations Prince Harry had with family after Philip's funeral, there will be "no chance" of reconciliation. "That really will be the final straw," he told Closer. "That'll be it — there will be no chance of a reconciliation ever and all trust will be broken."
"How could anyone from the Royal Family trust them again if the intimate details of conversations were leaked?" Larcombe continued. "Why would they want anything more to do with them? Those chapters will be extremely telling as to the state of the royal rift as it stands now, and to where it'll head in the future."
It seems like the updated "Finding Freedom" might just push William and Harry further apart.