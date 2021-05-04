What The Updated Chapters Of Finding Freedom Will Contain About Meghan And Harry

If you keep tabs on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, then you'll probably want to read "Finding Freedom" — if you haven't already! The book, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, includes details on the couple's decision to step back from royal life, as well as information about their courtship, the birth of their son Archie and more. The book was published on August 11, 2020 and was instantly a bestseller with 31,000 copies sold in the UK just five days after its release, according to Nielsen Book (via Daily Mail).

Besides digging into their lives as senior royals, the book also gave fans an inside look at what Prince William really thought of Meghan. He allegedly told Harry to take "as much time" as he needed to get to know his future wife before proposing, per the outlet. "Finding Freedom" also touched on the relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton, saying that Meghan was "disappointed" that Kate wasn't "welcoming enough."

Now, following Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, "Finding Freedom" is getting an update, and fans are curious about the new chapters. Keep reading for more details.