Anna Faris Reveals New Details As To Why Her Marriage To Chris Pratt Failed

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked the world when they announced they were splitting up back in 2017. Now, in an interview with Rachel Bilson on her podcast, "Anna Faris is Unqualified," the actor is opening up about what was really going on between the two of them at the time, and it sounds like the divorce took her by surprise as well.

These days, the couple are seemingly friendly co-parents to their son, Jack, and have both moved on with other partners. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the couple welcomed their own child, Lyla, in 2020, and Faris is currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, so it seems there is no love lost between them.

However, that doesn't mean that their marriage, which was Faris' second marriage, wasn't way more difficult than anyone thought. Remember how, at the time, Faris and Pratt seemed like the absolute perfect couple? Not according to Faris' reflections on their time together all these years later.

She said on her podcast, "For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have." Read on to find out what happened.