This Is Why Chris Hemsworth's Fans Are Fuming At Him

The COVID-19 pandemic has, among its many devastating ramifications, shone a stark light on the contrast between those with financial privilege and those without. In March 2020, Madonna became the first propagator of this reality, as a since-deleted Instagram video showed the ex-icon monologuing in a luxurious bathtub in a costume necklace. "That's the thing about COVID-19," Madonna said (via Global News) surrounded by rose petals. "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are." The singer's additional quip about COVID-19 being "the great equalizer" particularly drew widespread ire. One Twitter user summed up the majority of reactions by calling Madonna "tone [deaf]" and writing, "Yeah, anyone of any age or ethnicity can get it. What in the world is equal about the care we are receiving compared to celebrities?"

Even once-universally beloved stars like Ellen DeGeneres were not immune to committing lockdown-related verbal faux-pas, with the TV host joking on her show (via CNN) that "quarantine ... is like being in jail." YouTube commenters on a show clip of DeGeneres were quick to snark back, like one who observed, "Sitting inside her fifteen million dollar mansion complaining and comparing it to a prison..."

Now, "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth — so far virtually blemish-free in reputation — found himself falling into the same web of negativity by May 2021. Find out how Thor ruined his goodwill with fans around the world.