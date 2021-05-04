Everything We Know About Sunny Hostin's New Production Company

Sunny Hostin is kicking off May in a huge way. On May 4 — the same day that her new novel "Summer on the Bluffs" debuted — the journalist and host announced that she is founding her own production company.

"Today I'm really thrilled to announce the launch of my production company which I'm calling Roots & Wings Productions. I'm really excited to showcase creators of color and to work with our partners across ABC," she said on "The View." The company is also being supported by The Walt Disney Company, who owns ABC.

Along with the announcement of her company, Hostin revealed that Roots & Wings Productions' first project will be an adaptation of her brand new novel, which is the first installment of a trilogy. "We're gonna be bringing meaningful stories to life," she said.

Actor Octavia Spencer and her business partner Brian Clisham have also signed on to execute the series version of "Summer on the Bluffs," according to Hostin. "We are all developing it into a big juicy TV series based on the novel and I'm like still pinching myself, so you guys will see it one day soon," Hostin continued about the project.

Hostin is thrilled to be working with Spencer and believes the projects created though her production company will be a much needed addition to the entertainment world after such trying times experienced around the globe. So, what is the first assignment for Roots & Wings Productions really about? Keep scrolling to find out.