Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Has Something To Say About Their Marriage

As the saying goes, don't believe everything you see on TV. And we have to imagine "Tiger King" star John Finlay would agree, at least based on a May 2021 interview with The Sun. Finlay told the outlet that the infamous marriage between himself, Joe Exotic, and Travis Maldonado was completely fake. It was all a scheme cooked up to land Exotic his own reality TV show.

That's not to say that the entire relationship was fake because it wasn't, but according to Finlay, it was a lot less romantic than Exotic would have you believe. Finlay described himself "young and dumb and didn't know a nail from a hole in the wall" when he first became involved with Exotic. Years later, he more or less writes their relationship off as the result of his "try anything once" attitude.

As previously mentioned, Exotic is currently behind bars, and Finlay is happily married to a woman named Stormey. "I've never felt this way about anyone before," he gushed. "I had no idea what it is like to marry your rock, your soulmate, the person you spend every minute of the day with."

"Stormey completes me, and we are deeply in love," he added. We're happy to see he's moved on from his, shall we say, complicated relationship with Exotic.