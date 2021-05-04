Katherine Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Parenthood With Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt became new parents to a beautiful baby girl named Lyla Maria back in August 2020. It was the second child for Pratt, who also shares a son with his previous wife Anna Faris. Following the birth announcement, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the new parents were "showered with love from their family and friends" and that Pratt was already head over heels about his new daughter. "Chris was there for the birth and the couple can't stop taking their eyes off their daughter. Katherine and Chris are doing well and Katherine is enjoying the experience of being a first time mother," the insider revealed. "Everything is new for Katherine and she's glad Chris is there to help her through everything."
Now, almost a year later, Schwarzenegger is opening up about what parenthood has been like and how Pratt's supportiveness has only grown. Here's what the new mom had to say about her husband and his caring nature.
Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt has 'been super supportive'
Katherine Schwarzenegger got candid about parenthood and her husband Chris Pratt in a May 2021 Instagram live. She sat down with her friend and fellow mom Iskra Lawrence for an episode of "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" where she revealed how Pratt is one of her biggest cheerleaders. "My husband has always been super supportive," the new mom said (via People). "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?'"
In the Instagram live, Schwarzenegger also went on to explain more about his positive viewpoint on motherhood. "Sometimes, I think — especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby — you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby," Schwarzenegger explained. "Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."
So, it looks like Pratt is nothing but a supportive father and husband to the two favorite girls in his life, Katherine and baby Lyla Maria. We love to see it!