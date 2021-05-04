Katherine Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Parenthood With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger got candid about parenthood and her husband Chris Pratt in a May 2021 Instagram live. She sat down with her friend and fellow mom Iskra Lawrence for an episode of "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" where she revealed how Pratt is one of her biggest cheerleaders. "My husband has always been super supportive," the new mom said (via People). "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?'"

In the Instagram live, Schwarzenegger also went on to explain more about his positive viewpoint on motherhood. "Sometimes, I think — especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby — you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby," Schwarzenegger explained. "Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."

So, it looks like Pratt is nothing but a supportive father and husband to the two favorite girls in his life, Katherine and baby Lyla Maria. We love to see it!