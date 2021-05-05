Will Princess Anne Take Over Prince Harry And Prince Philip's Military Patronages?

A number of royal titles have recently been returned to Queen Elizabeth, and it's up to Her Majesty to redistribute them among the remaining members of the royal household. For one, when Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, all of his patronages were returned to his wife and, as Daily Mail noted, there were a lot of them. That's because The Duke of Edinburgh not only had a full title that was 133 words long, but he held ties to 992 organizations as either president, patron, or honorary member.

Meanwhile, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave royal life to embark on a new journey in the States, the Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military titles and those too were returned to the queen. Remember: It was the very reason he couldn't wear a military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral.

Now, it seems that Princess Anne may soon take over some of the princes' royal patronages. As The Daily Star reported in May, the daughter of the queen and Prince Philip "took center stage" as the royal family marked Anzac Day, which commemorates the Australian and New Zealand forces. She and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attended two services in London on behalf of the family and laid wreaths, which left some wondering if Princess Anne was preparing to accept greater military titles and duties.