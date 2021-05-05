90 Day Fiance's Andrew Kenton Shows Off Dramatic Transformation

"90 Day Fiancé" star Andrew Kenton has unveiled his dramatic body transformation on Instagram, and he's proud to take fans along his new fitness journey.

"Today I stepped on the scale and discovered I am 100 pounds down from my heaviest point," he said along with a shirtless mirror selfie (shown below) on May 5. "I know I have a long road ahead on my fitness journey, but each milestone just inspires me even more. A year ago I could have never taken a shirtless photo, many will say I still shouldn't, the jackals will have their fun, but I am going to celebrate every milestone," he confidently confirmed. "I have more energy, better health, and a far better quality of life, I may not be anywhere near Arnold Schwarzenegger but I want to be proud of this accomplishment!" he concluded.

Andrew's personal update comes less than two months after fans saw his split from Amira Lollysa play out on Season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé." The former couple became engaged in 2018 (per Screen Rant) once they met in person after a few months of online communication, but their constant struggles throughout the coronavirus pandemic — which included visa issues, a detainment, and a deportation — ultimately led to the demise of the relationship.

It seems that Andrew is fully focused on his new fit lifestyle, and fans are raving about his results. So, how did he transform his body? Keep scrolling to find out.